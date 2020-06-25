Kadha (Ayush Kwath): Ayurvedic Immune-Boosting Drink For Cold, Flu And Monsoon Illnesses Wellness oi-Amritha K

The monsoon season is here to ease the heat and cosy up the weather, and along with the moody gloom, the season brings along with it several diseases and infections. The monsoon season in India is reportedly one of the seasons with the most number of diseases reported, majorly due to unhygienic conditions and not adhering to basic preventive measures.

Some of the common diseases to pop up and catch you during the monsoon season are cold and flu, cholera, typhoid, dengue and several other infections [1]. Health experts point out that the best way to manage the outbreak of infections is by adopting preventive measures such as consuming immunity-boosting foods, taking measures to prevent mosquito bites such as wearing full sleeve clothing and so on [2].

Today, we will discuss one such preventive measure, an ayurvedic one, that can help build your immunity and prevent monsoon infections, cold and flu. Read on to know about kadha - an ayurvedic home remedy to fight against seasonal infections and diseases.