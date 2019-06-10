7 Health Benefits Dashamoola Wellness oi-Amritha K

Dashamoola, a combination of ten dried roots, is an ancient Ayurvedic formulation used in various ayurvedic medicines. The combination of the roots is of ten different plants, which have been widely used in Ayurveda since ages due to the amazing health benefits it possesses. Used in the treatment of health problems related to nerves, bones, muscles and joints, the ayurvedic formulation possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic properties [1] .

The most common polyherbal combination used in the preparation of many Ayurvedic medicines, Dashamoola is used in the treatment of anaemia, after delivery care of the mother, cold, cough, digestive disorders etc. Apart from being used as a combination with other ayurvedic medicines, Dashamoola by itself can be used in the treatment of inflammatory diseases [2] and pain disorders related to your musculoskeletal system, such as gouty arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis etc.

The 10 Roots In Dashamoola

The 10 herbal roots used in the Ayurvedic formulation of Dashamoola are as follows [3] :

Agnimantha (Premna obtusifolia)

Bilwa (Aegle marmelos)

Bruhati (Solanum indicum)

Gambhari (Gmelina arborea)

Gokshura (Tribulus terrestris)

Kantakari (Solanum xanthocarpum)

Patala (Stereospermum suaveolens)

Prushniparni (Uraria picta)

Shaliparni (Desmodium gangeticum)

Shyonaka (Oroxylum indicum)

Health Benefits Of Dashamoola

1. Reduces migraine

According to some studies, it has been asserted that Dashamoola help provides relief from migraine attacks. The combination of roots possesses analgesic properties, which acts in easing the pain caused by migraine [4] .

2. Prevents respiratory problems

Dashamoola helps in preventing as well as reducing respiratory diseases. It aids by reducing the inflammation of chest and respiratory tracks, thereby preventing the onset of asthma and whooping cough. Consuming Dashamoola with ghee is asserted to be increasingly beneficial for treating respiratory problems [5] .

3. Eases digestion

Dashamoola is an effective remedy for relieving various digestive problems and forming of gas. The ayurvedic medicine can help provide relief to your intestine and soothes it. The patala in Dashamoola is constipation and digestive stimulant and help provide a cooling feeling internally. The gambhari also helps with digestion [6] .

4. Treats fever

Possessing antipyretic properties, the ayurvedic combination of ten roots can help treat and reduce intermittent and high fever. It can also help manage your body temperature. The agnimantha, gambhari and bilwa help reduce fever [7] .

5. Relieves arthritis

An effective remedy for the swelling, inflammation and pain caused by arthritis, Dashamoola has analgesic or pain-killing effect. The anti-rheumatic and anti-arthritic property help treat gouty arthritis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis [2] .

6. Improves urine flow

According to Ayurveda, Dashamoola on Vata dosha and aid in reducing its aggravation. By improving the functioning of the vata locations, such as the pelvic colon, bladder, pelvis, and kidneys, the ayurvedic medicine help improves urine flow and help remove toxins the kidneys [8] .

7. Boosts immunity

Ayurvedic practitioners point out that Dashamoola is extremely beneficial for improving body strength and immunity, one of the central reasons why it is prescribed to new mothers, after childbirth [9] .

Apart from the above-mentioned health benefits, Dashamoola is used for treating indigestion, lack of taste, fistula, jaundice, vomiting, anaemia, liver diseases, haemorrhoids, urinary tract conditions, skin diseases and cough [10] .

Used as a general health tonic, Dashamoola is prescribed to women having problems with conception and pregnancy. It is also used due to the digestive, carminative, anti-flatulent, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties the ayurvedic medicine possess. Some studies have shown that Dashamoola can be used for regularising periods, muscle spasms, lower back pain [11] , [12] .

Uses Of Dashamoola

The therapeutic uses of Dashamoola are mentioned below [13] :

Arthritis, osteoporosis, gout

Asthma, pleurisy, cough

Backache

Chikungunya fever

Headache

Hiccups

Inflammation and oedema

Inflammatory affections within the chest, affections of the brain

Kasa (bronchitis) caused by the simultaneous aggravation of all the three dosha

Painful inflammatory condition

PMS

Rheumatism

Sciatica

Parkinson's disease

Post-partum bleeding

Gas or flatulence

Body pain

How To Use Dashamoola

Dashamoola powder is available in the market, which can be boiled and prepared as a decoction (can be taken twice a day).

In order to make the decoction, take a 1-2 spoon or 10-12 grams of coarse powder in one glass water and boil till the water reduces to half cup [14] .

Side Effects Of Dashamoola

Burning sensation

Stomach problems

Haemorrhoids

Constipation

Individuals with diabetes should not consume Dashamoola as it can cause a burning sensation, burning of the eyes, hot flushes etc.

People taking blood thinners also should avoid Dashamoola.

Avoid taking it along with allopathy medicines [15] , [16] .

Note: Consult a doctor before incorporating the ayurvedic medicine into your daily diet.

