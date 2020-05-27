Ayurveda For COVID-19? Immunity-boosting Ayurvedic Drug Fifatrol May Fight Against Coronavirus Wellness oi-Amritha K

In late April, the Indian government had begun the clinical trial on three ayurvedic herbs and one medicine for the fight against COVID-19, namely, ayurvedic herbs - ashwagandha, Guduchi, mulethi and an ayurvedic anti-malaria medicine AYUSH-64 [1].

The clinical trials were carried out with the additional need to validate the efficacy of traditional medicines and collect scientific evidence regarding the same. The Ministry of AYUSH aimed to study the preventive properties of the three herbs and one medicine.

The herbs that are chosen for the study, such as ashwagandha is known for its anti-tumour, anti-stress, anti-ageing, cardioprotective, neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties [2]; Guduchi is used in Ayurveda for the treatment of various infections, fevers, urinary tract disorders, digestive disorders as well as water-borne diseases like jaundice [3] and Mulethi is proven to possess anti-diabetic properties, which helps in reversing and controlling the high sugar level in the blood [4]. And AYUSH-64, developed by an autonomous body of AYUSH is said to treat malaria without side effects [5].

In a recent report compiled by the National Research Development Corporation called the 'Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 (Tracing, Testing &Treating)' stated that an ayurvedic drug named Fifatrol will be studied to be implemented in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic [6].

What Is Fifatrol - The Immune-Boosting Ayurvedic Drug? Fifatrol as an immunity-boosting ayurvedic drug [7]. The drug, developed by the AIMIL Pharma (Ayurvedic Health Medicine Company) is enriched with botanical extracts and micro-nutrients, which can help relieve cold, flu, infection and pain [8]. Fifatrol is a combination of ayurvedic classical medicines and herbs like mrityunjay rasa, sanjeevani vati, tulsi and giloe [9]. The ayurvedic drug is said to help improve one's immune system and help fight off viruses and infections, as well as promote faster recovery and provide relief from the associated symptoms. The immune-boosting drug is a safe combination of phytoconstituents, immunomodulators and antioxidants that work towards ensuring a quick recovery from infection, flu and body pain. Why Is Fifatrol Considered For The Coronavirus Infection? The possible use of Fifatrol in the fight against the coronavirus infection has been backed by the following reasons: The combination of herbs helps increase the production of interferons (proteins) and antibodies to generate an immune response against viruses [10].

The ayurvedic drug can increase the rate of phagocytosis - ingestion of bacteria or other material by phagocytes (cells that protect the body by ingesting harmful foreign particles) and destroy microorganisms [11][12].

Studies support the claim that Fifatrol is beneficial and effective in treating viral upper respiratory infections [13].

Provides quick relief from nasal congestion, sore throat, body ache, high body temperature, headache (associated symptoms of coronavirus infection) [14][15]. Boosting The Immune System May Help Minimise The Effects And Promote Recovery The use of Fifatrol, the immune-boosting ayurvedic drug for COVID-19 is specific to the reason that, health experts point out, boosting the body's immune system may help minimise the effects and fasten up the recovery from the coronavirus infection [16]. COVID-19: Foods That Boost Immunity In Kids "Fifatrol acts as an immunity enhancer which is a multi-drug combination of ayurvedic classical medicines and herbs. Researchers have suggested that Fifatrol acts as a natural antibiotic and fights infection, flu and ache," stated the Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 [17]. The formula of this ayurvedic drug makes it similar to other immunity enhancing herbs like guduchi, sanjeevini ghanvati, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti (bhasam), mrtyunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa and sanjivani vati [18]. Guidelines To Boost Immunity By AYUSH The guidelines from the Ministry Of AYUSH is rooted in Ayurveda, where they promote the use of natural herbs and plants to build a strong immune system. These simple practices can be added to your daily routine for not only posting your immunity but also for your overall well-being. Drink hot water daily.

Use spices like cumin, turmeric, coriander and garlic in your food.

Drink turmeric milk.

Practise yoga every day for 30 minutes.

Practice steam inhalation.

Rinse your mouth with sesame oil.

Drink a herbal concoction of tulsi, dalchini (cinnamon), kalimirch (black pepper) and dry ginger.

Fifatrol against COVID-19 is being followed-up with the idea that 'to combat the enemy, a strong and effective shield is the best bet than a potent weapon,' added one of the researchers.