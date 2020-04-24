COVID-19: Ayurvedic Herbs Such As Aswagandha To Be Tested For Treating Coronavirus Infection

Ashwagandha, Guduchi And Mulethi To Be Tested

The spokesperson for the health body said that "the candidates chosen for trials are three popular ayurvedic herbs - ashwagandha, Guduchi, mulethi and an ayurvedic anti-malaria medicine AYUSH-64. These drugs will be studied for their preventive properties against Covid-19 infections" [2].

The medicine, AYUSH-64 is developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and is added to the list of possible vaccine for COVID-19 after hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, showed efficacy in treating the coronavirus infection [3].

The Ministry of AYUSH plans to explore and understand the preventive properties of the three herbs and one medicine. The herbs that are chosen for the study, such as ashwagandha is known for its anti-tumour, anti-stress, anti-ageing, cardioprotective, neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties [4][5].

Guduchi is used in Ayurveda for the treatment of various infections, fevers, urinary tract disorders, digestive disorders as well as water-borne diseases like jaundice [6]. Mulethi is proven to possess anti-diabetic properties, which helps in reversing and controlling the high sugar level in the blood [7]. In addition to that, this herb is also a good source of antioxidants, thereby help in preventing the onset of various diseases [8]. And AYUSH-64, developed by an autonomous body of AYUSH is said to treat malaria without side effects [9].