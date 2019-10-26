Shigellosis: Symptoms, Causes, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

A bacterial infection, shigellosis affects the digestive system. The intestinal disease is caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella. The Shigella spreads to the human body through contaminated water and food or through contact with contaminated faeces.

Children under age 5 are most likely to get shigella infection, although it can occur at any age. It is commonly reported in young children, mainly because they tend to put their fingers in their mouths often, therefore, are more likely to ingest the bacteria [1] .

Symptoms Of Shigellosis

Constant and continuous diarrhoea is the primary symptom of the condition. The signs usually begin a day or two after contact with shigella, but may take up to a week to develop. The most common symptoms are as follows [2] :

Diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus

Abdominal pain or cramps

Fever

Vomiting

Causes Of Shigellosis

The infection develops when the bacteria enters your digestive system. The bacteria release toxins that irritate the intestines [3] .

Touching your mouth without washing your hands

Eating contaminated food

Swallowing contaminated water

Risk Factors For Shigellosis

Age

Living arrangements and activities such as coming into close contact with other people spread the bacteria from person to person. Shigella outbreaks are more common in childcare centres, community wading pools, nursing homes, jails etc.

Time spent in areas that lack sanitation

Men who have sex with men because of direct or indirect oral-anal contact

Complications Of Shigellosis

In most cases, the infection does not pose any severe complications. However, in some cases, the condition can cause the following complications [4] :

Dehydration

Seizure

Rectal prolapse (straining during bowel movements may cause the mucous membrane or lining of the rectum to move out through the anus)

Toxic megacolon (your colon becomes paralysed, preventing you from having a bowel movement or passing gas)

Hemolytic uraemic syndrome (caused by bacteria called E. coli, can lead to a low red blood cell count, low platelet count and acute kidney failure) [5]

Reactive arthritis

Diagnosis Of Shigellosis

The primary symptom of the condition is diarrhoea, which can indicate various other diseases as well. In order for the doctor to confirm shigellosis, a sample of your stool will be taken to be tested in a laboratory for the presence of shigella bacteria or their toxins [6] .

Treatment For Shigellosis

The infection usually runs its course in five to seven days. The central treatment will be replacing the lost fluids from diarrhoea.

Antibiotics: For severe shigella infection, antibiotics may help shorten the duration of the illness. However, doctors advise against antibiotic consumption because some shigella bacteria are drug-resistant, therefore only if the infection is severe, consume antibiotics [7] .

Fluid and salt replacement: For healthy adults, drinking water may be enough to counteract the dehydrating effects of diarrhoea. Children may benefit from an oral re-hydration solution. For individuals who are severely dehydrated, medical attention is required.

If you have extreme nausea and vomiting, you may need intravenous fluids and medication.

Prevention Of Shigellosis

Researches are still being conducted to develop a Shigella vaccine. In the meantime, medical professionals advise adopting the following steps to prevent the onset of the condition [8] :

Supervise small children when they wash their hands

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly

Disinfect diaper-changing areas after use

Avoid swallowing water from ponds, lakes or

untreated pools

Avoid sexual activity with anyone who has diarrhoea or who recently recovered from diarrhoea

Don't prepare food for others if you have diarrhoea

Dispose of soiled diaper properly

Consequently, once you have been infected by the same bacteria, you are not likely to contract the infection again [9] .

