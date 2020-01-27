8 Foods That Improve Sex Drive In Women Wellness oi-Amritha K

Looking for ways to improve your sex life is nothing uncommon. The central factor responsible for amazing sex life is nothing but an impressive sex drive. Lack of libido or a decreased sex drive is one amongst the most common health problems reported in women, reports suggest.

There are many factors responsible for the depletion of libido in a woman and some among them include birth control pills, vaginal dryness, medicinal and hormonal shifts in the body. Although there are drugs such as Viagra which can help get your drive back in speed, the side effects that come along with it can affect your health in the long run [1][2].

Worry not! Studies have pointed out that there are several natural ways, such as foods and herbs that can help boost your libido and spice up your life, take a look.

1. Ginkgo Biloba Studies have revealed that ginkgo can help improve your libido. By managing the hormonal balance, it helps regulate the serotonin levels, blood pressure and circulation which directly act on low levels of libido and help improve your sex drive [3]. 2. Ginseng This herb has shown to be effective in treating sexual dysfunction in women. According to a study, ginseng extract help increased the overall sex drive in women and is asserted to help boost sexual energy and improve sex strength [4]. 3. Maca A root vegetable, maca has been traditionally used to enhance fertility and sex drive. Recent studies have indicated that maca can help improve the sexual drive in women, especially postmenopausal women [5]. 4. Saffron Also described as an aphrodisiac, saffron has been proven to affect improving women's libido. A study has backed the claim by stating that women taking antidepressants saw a significant improvement in sexual arousal after taking saffron for a period of 4 weeks [6]. 5. Apple Although it may sound a bit implausible, apples may have a positive effect on female sex drive. Studies point out that women who consumed an apple a day reported a better quality sex life [7]. 6. Fenugreek Certain studies have pointed out that fenugreek can help boost libido. It has been proven to be an effective treatment to increase female sex drive [8]. 7. Chocolate According to studies, consuming chocolate helps to raise the level of hormones related to sex in the body and also makes you feel relaxed. Dark chocolate contains a compound called phenylethylamine that helps to trigger the sex hormones in the body and allows the woman to be aroused easily [9]. However, more studies are required. 8. Red Wine Controlled consumption of red wine has been linked with improved sex drive in women. The antioxidants present in wine produce nitric acid in the body that relaxes the blood vessels and increases the blood circulation in the vagina, thereby stimulating your erogenous zones [10]. On A Final Note… Fluctuations in your libido are completely normal. However, if the problem persists for a longer period and starts affecting your relation with your partner, consult a doctor or a sex therapist.