ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 Foods That Improve Sex Drive In Women

    By

    Looking for ways to improve your sex life is nothing uncommon. The central factor responsible for amazing sex life is nothing but an impressive sex drive. Lack of libido or a decreased sex drive is one amongst the most common health problems reported in women, reports suggest.

    There are many factors responsible for the depletion of libido in a woman and some among them include birth control pills, vaginal dryness, medicinal and hormonal shifts in the body. Although there are drugs such as Viagra which can help get your drive back in speed, the side effects that come along with it can affect your health in the long run [1][2].

    Worry not! Studies have pointed out that there are several natural ways, such as foods and herbs that can help boost your libido and spice up your life, take a look.

    Array

    1. Ginkgo Biloba

    Studies have revealed that ginkgo can help improve your libido. By managing the hormonal balance, it helps regulate the serotonin levels, blood pressure and circulation which directly act on low levels of libido and help improve your sex drive [3].

    Array

    2. Ginseng

    This herb has shown to be effective in treating sexual dysfunction in women. According to a study, ginseng extract help increased the overall sex drive in women and is asserted to help boost sexual energy and improve sex strength [4].

    Array

    3. Maca

    A root vegetable, maca has been traditionally used to enhance fertility and sex drive. Recent studies have indicated that maca can help improve the sexual drive in women, especially postmenopausal women [5].

    Array

    4. Saffron

    Also described as an aphrodisiac, saffron has been proven to affect improving women's libido. A study has backed the claim by stating that women taking antidepressants saw a significant improvement in sexual arousal after taking saffron for a period of 4 weeks [6].

    Array

    5. Apple

    Although it may sound a bit implausible, apples may have a positive effect on female sex drive. Studies point out that women who consumed an apple a day reported a better quality sex life [7].

    Array

    6. Fenugreek

    Certain studies have pointed out that fenugreek can help boost libido. It has been proven to be an effective treatment to increase female sex drive [8].

    Array

    7. Chocolate

    According to studies, consuming chocolate helps to raise the level of hormones related to sex in the body and also makes you feel relaxed. Dark chocolate contains a compound called phenylethylamine that helps to trigger the sex hormones in the body and allows the woman to be aroused easily [9]. However, more studies are required.

    Array

    8. Red Wine

    Controlled consumption of red wine has been linked with improved sex drive in women. The antioxidants present in wine produce nitric acid in the body that relaxes the blood vessels and increases the blood circulation in the vagina, thereby stimulating your erogenous zones [10].

    Array

    On A Final Note…

    Fluctuations in your libido are completely normal. However, if the problem persists for a longer period and starts affecting your relation with your partner, consult a doctor or a sex therapist.

    More LIBIDO News

    Read more about: libido foods sex drive sexual health
    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue