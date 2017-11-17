GM Diet Day 2: How to Lose 7kgs in 7 Days

Day 2: Vegetables Day

Just like Day 1, the 2nd day of the GM diet plan is again themed. But this time it is all about vegetables. But unlike Day 1, Day 2 does not prohibit you from eating starchy, carbohydrate-rich vegetables.

That means potatoes are definitely on the table. Yay!

But don't dial up BigBasket yet and order in 2kg of potatoes, anticipating a divine day full of french fries. Because on Day 2 you can only enjoy this vegetable during breakfast. And that too in its boiled or baked form.

The idea behind this is to give you enough carbohydrate in the beginning of the day so you can function properly for the remaining period and also find it easier to transition from a high-sugar-low-fiber diet to a high-fiber-low-sugar diet.

Just remember to use olive oil or mustard oil for cooking your food as they are healthier. And don't add any sugar!

Drink Lots of Water

Once again, you need to drink at least 8 - 10 glasses of water throughout the day. So make sure you have at least 2 glasses with every meal.

Sample Menu for Day 2

8 AM:1 large boiled potato with a bowl of fresh salad + 2 glasses of water.

10 AM:1 - 2 whole cucumbers + 2 glasses of water.

1 PM:1 large bowl of salad with tomatoes, cucumber, leafy greens, and carrots + 2 glasses of water.

4 PM:2 diced tomatoes + 2 glasses of water.

7 PM:1 large bowl of salad + 2 glasses of water

How to Successfully Navigate Day 2

You got through Day 1. That's a big deal! So pat yourself on your back and follow these tips now. You will manage to get through Day 2 as well:-

1. Make sure your fridge is loaded with vegetables of all kinds before the beginning of Day 2.

2. Prepare a menu for each meal on the night of Day 1 so you are mentally prepared to get through each milestone.

3. Keep a large box full of chopped vegetables (boiled or raw) with you at all times so you can munch on something if you get hungry. Just make sure you do not have any potatoes in there.

4. Keep your physical activities low because, like fruits, vegetables have very little calorie in them and so cannot fuel any strenuous exercises or activities.

5. Carry with you a bottle of cabbage and ginger soup as it can fight off nausea and hunger pangs.

What You Can and Cannot Eat

Day 2 is all about vegetables. So if you were wondering why you saw tomatoes on the sample menu, then don't worry. We do know that tomato is a fruit. But since it is not a sugary fruit and is rich in antioxidants and fibers, you are allowed to eat it.

Just remember: Corns, peas, and sprouts are not vegetables. Corns are grains (and thus, rich in carbs), and peas and sprouts are seeds.

So stick to the vegetables and you should be fine.

Here's a list of vegetables commonly found in India to give you some ideas:-