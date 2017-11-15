The GM Diet Plan: How to Lose Weight in 7 Days at Home

The GM Diet: Simple, Straightforward, but Not Easy

The 7 day GM diet has a theme for each day. And while the diet does not tell you how much of each food group you should eat every day, it does restrict you to only fruits, vegetables, juices, soups, and proteins (like meat or cottage cheese).

The idea behind this is to train your body's metabolism, reduce your junk food cravings, and detoxify whatever damage you have done to date. Plus, if you manage to stick with it through all 7 days, you also train yourself to stick to your goals and continue eating healthy.

We will cover each day in more detail in subsequent articles in this series, but for now, here's the breakdown of all 7 days of the GM diet.

Day 1: Fruit Day (Minus Banana)

The first day is the most difficult in this diet plan. This is because you are only allowed to eat fruits all day long.

All fruits except bananas.

The idea is to eat multiple times a day and keep some fruits handy so that you can munch on them whenever you get hungry.

This is because fruits fill up our stomach fast (as they are rich in fibers), but their low-calorific value makes them perfect for keeping your calorie intake to just 1000 - 1200 throughout the day.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 1

Day 2: Vegetable Day

On Day 2 of the diet, you are only allowed to eat raw or cooked vegetables. And since potatoes are full of carbs, you are only allowed to have it during breakfast so you have enough energy to keep going the rest of the day.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 2

Day 3: Fruits + Vegetables Day

You can only eat fruits and vegetables during the third day, except bananas and potatoes.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 3

Day 4: Bananas + Milk Day

This is another grueling day as you are only allowed to eat bananas and milk.

And since bananas are known to induce bowel motions, it's better if you take a day off on the 4th day or start your diet such that this day falls on a holiday.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 4

Day 5: Proteins + Vegetables Day

If you are a non-vegetarian, you can rejoice because the 5th day of the GM diet allows you to eat a cumulative 500g of meat (any kind) throughout the day.

Just remember to drink more water as meat is known to increase your body's uric acid level and thus, cause gout.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 5

Day 6: Protein + Vegetable Day

Day 6 is similar to day 5, except you are not allowed to eat potatoes.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 6

Day 7: Brown rice + Fruits & Vegetables

The 7th and last day of this grueling diet allows you to eat only fruits, vegetables, and brown rice. But while it may sound unappealing when broken down in the ingredient form, this combination is known to produce some really delicious courses.

Read More: Complete Guide to Day 7

The Fine Print: What You Can Add to the Diet

All kinds of grain-based food items are not allowed during the 7 days of the GM diet. That includeswheat, rice, and pasta. But you are allowed a ration of one handful of sprouts or peanuts every day for your inevitable hunger pangs.

Also, beans are not allowed during this diet because they are extremely calorie dense.

As for what you can drink, water is the only beverage allowed during the diet period. But if you cannot function without coffee or tea, you can have one cup of green tea or black coffee (without sugar) once during the day.

Are You Up For A Challenge?

If yes, we recommend that you do it with your friends. So share this article and get started!#7daydietplan