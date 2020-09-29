Amruta Khanvilkar’s Ethnic Outfits And Silver Jewellery Combination Is Pretty Awesome; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amruta Khanvilkar recently left us speechless with her traditional looks. The Raazi actress exuded dreamy vibes with her ethnic outfits and looked absolutely gorgeous. She inspired us to sport suits and promoted handlooms and intricate traditional craftsmanship with her suits. So, let's decode three suits of hers, which she wore recently.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Chikankari Suit

The actress looked amazing in her chikankari suit, which came from the label, Insha Creations. It was a chikankari set that was splashed in a white hue. We loved the intricate floral embroidery on her ensemble that exuded soothing vibes. Her attire consisted of a kurta and pyjamas set. She accessorised her look with elaborate silver earrings, which went well with her look. She also wore a stunning nose ring to up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a tiny white bindi. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and the braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Blue Suit

We also liked the powdered blue traditional outfit of Amruta Khanvilkar's. Her suit was sleeveless and came from the label, Bunaai. It was a plain blue ensemble with gota patti border and we thought it was a treat to the eyes. The actress paired her ensemble with a blue and white striped dupatta, which went well with her ensemble. She notched up her look with striking silver floral earrings that also made for a stunning hair accessory. She also wore an emerald ring and a nose ring. She upped her look with a tiny blue bindi, matte pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. The fringe hairdo completed her look.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Yellow And Pink Suit

The actress looked radiant in her yellow and pink suit and gave us a colour-blocking goal. She looked amazing in her yellow suit and wore a pink and white striped dupatta with it. She looked impressive in her ensemble and this attire of hers also came from the label, Bunaai. She upped her look with statement silver danglers and a nose ring. Amruta also spruced up her look with a tiny bindi and the makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with mascara. The wavy fringe tresses ponytail wrapped up her avatar.

So, which traditional look of Amruta Khanvilkar did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Ipshita Dey Belgaonkar