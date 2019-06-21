Just In
Grazia Millennial Award 2019: Recreate Deepika, Amruta And Kriti's Stunning Eye Make-up!
Eye make-up can make a lot of difference to the whole look. You can tone down or notch up your entire by just playing with a few different eyeshadow colours. And if you're looking for inspiration for different eye looks, you're at the right place!
Recently, the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 took place and our B-town ladies went full on. While all of them looked stunning and absolutely mesmerising, in this article today, we have recreated for you three eye make-up looks that we thought were the best.
Worn by Deepika Padukone, Kriti Kharbanda and Amruta Khanvilkar respectively, these eye make-up looks are easy to recreate and suitable for a casual day out or an amazing night out. Pair a complementary lip shade with these and you're sorted.
Here are the eye make-up looks decoded for you. Take a look!
Deepika Padukone's Soft Smokey Eye Look
The stunning Deepika Padukone dazzled in a green dress which she paired up with a soft brown smokey eye. This eye look can be paired up with a variety of outfits and is suitable for multiple occasions. If you want your look to be subtle, pair it up with a nude lip like she has or you can pump up this look with a complementary bright lip shade.
Here is how you can recreate this look.
What you need
- An eye primer
- Concealer
- Tan brown eyeshadow
- Caramel eyeshadow
- Chocolate brown eyeshadow
- Black eyeshadow
- Silver eyeshadow
- Mascara
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Eyeliner brush
How to create the look
- Start with an eye primer. Apply an eye primer of your choice all over your lid and blend it well. Alternatively, you can use your concealer as your eyeshadow base.
- Take a tan brown nude eyeshadow on a fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Use the brush to blend any harsh lines at the edges.
- Now on the same eyeshadow brush, take a caramel brown eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid. Extend the eyeshadow a little further on the outer corner of your eyes. Blend the edges well.
- Now take a chocolate brown eyeshadow and apply it over the eyeshadow applied in the previous step.
- Blend both the eyeshadows together well so that there are no harsh lines left.
- Use a black eyeshadow on a thin eyeliner brush to line your eyes and smudge it to give it that smokey eye look.
- Tightline your eyes and use brown eyeliner to line your lower lash line.
- Now apply a silver eyeshadow at the inner corner of your eyes.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry for a few seconds before going in with another coat of mascara.
Kriti Kharbanda's Glittery Silver Eye Look
Kriti Kharbanda was a sight to behold at the award function. She wore a dazzling sequined silver dress for the occasion which she paired up with an equally stunning and silver eyeshadow. Although the eye make-up look is easy to create,no doubt it is impactful and eye-catching. This eye look is perfect when you want to be a little dramatic and bold.
Here's how you can recreate this look.
What you need
- An eye primer
- Concealer
- Cinnamon brown eyeshadow
- Glittery silver/minty silver eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Mascara
How to create the look
- Apply an eye primer all over your lid and blend it well. You can use a concealer as an eyeshadow as well, if you don't have an eye primer.
- Take the caramel brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well at the edges.
- Drag the same eyeshadow on your lower lash line and blend well.
- Now take a glittery silver or minty silver eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and pack it all over your lid, extending it a bit over your crease. For a more intense application, you can either go in with your fingers or wet your eyeshadow brush with some setting spray before taking the eyeshadow. This will enhance the intensity of the eyeshadow on your lid.
- Use a black eyeliner to line your eyes.
- Tightline your eyes.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelids. Let it settle for a few seconds before going in with another coat of mascara.
Amruta Khanvilkar's Magenta Eye Look
Lately, Amruta Khanvilar has been impressing us with her fashion sense and this event was no different. Dressed in an off shoulder embellished champagne dress, she was definitely someone you wouldn't want to miss. She paired her outfit with a high ponytail and a pretty magenta eye look. Her eye make-up intrigued us and it will do you as well.
Here's how to recreate the look
What you need
- Concealer
- Coffee brown eyeshadow
- Magenta eyeshadow
- Glittery golden eyeshadow
- Eyeliner
- Highlighter
- Mascara
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
How to create the look
- Apply concealer all over your lid and blend it well. This will work as your eyeshadow base.
- Take a coffee brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it on your lid and extend it a little above your crease. Blend the edges well and drag the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.
- Now take the magenta eyeshadow on the same fluffy brush and apply it on your lid, extending it a little over your crease as well.
- Blend both the eyeshadows together at the edges to make sure that there are no harsh lines.
- On the flat eyeshadow brush, take the golden eyeshadow and pack it at the centre of your lid.
- Use the black eyeliner to line your lash line and tightline your eyes.
- Apply some highlighter on your brow bone.
- Lastly, apply a nice coat of mascara on your lashes. Wait for a few seconds before going in with another coat and you're done.