Nushrat Bharucha And Amruta Khanvilkar Look Red Carpet-Ready In Their Black Slit Gown, Who Slayed Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

When it comes to dressing up for star-studded events, Bollywood stars leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. From stunning gowns to gorgeous dresses, they have a big collection of wow-worthy outfits in their fashion wardrobe, especially for red carpet events. Talking about red carpet looks, well, recently, divas Nushrat Bharucha and Amrucha Khanvilkar treated us with their ravishing looks on Instagram in their black slit gowns, in which they looked event-ready. So, let us take a close look at their gowns, decode it, and find whose gown was better.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Black Slit Gown

Nushrat Bharucha was dressed to impress in a lovely black sequinned gown, which came from the label Amrta by Guneet Kondal. Her gown featured a slight off-shoulder detailing from the one side and one full sleeve on the other side while the thigh-high front slit, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with long earrings, that came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, contrast orange eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Amruta Khanvilkar In A Black Slit Gown

For Mirchi Awards 2020, Amruta Khanvilkar opted for bishop sleeved square-shaped neckline black bodycon gown by Aparna Kitey. Styled by Neha Chaudhary, the diva's stunning gown featured a thigh-high side slit, that added stylish quotient. Amruta completed her look with a pair of black heels and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings and ring from Darshanaa Sanjanaa. The Satyameva Jayate actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a heavily curled low ponytail. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeshadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, elevated her look.

So, whose gown did you like more and who nailed it better? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram