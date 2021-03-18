Ram Setu: Nushrat Bharucha And Jacqueline Fernandez Slay In Ethnic As They Fly To Ayodhya With Akshay Kumar Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Ram Setu film stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez jetted off to Ayodhya to begin the shooting for their film. But before starting the journey, the trio got snapped by the paparazzi at private airport Kalina Santacruz. In the pictures, Akshay can be seen looking dapper in a black shirt and grey pants while the actresses Nushrat and Jacqueline slayed in their ethnic ensembles. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, starting with Nushrat Bharucha first, well, the actress was dressed to impress in an off-white easy-breezy full-length ensemble, which was accentuated by ruffles at the side and multiple ruffle layers at the bottom. The cinched waist, added structure to her attire and she layered her ensemble with a half-sleeved open-front long shrug, that featured intricate pink and red prints. The diva completed her look with a pair of wedges heels and accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery, consisting of choker, multi-layered neck piece, and bracelets. Nushrat let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a white printed skirt set, which was accentuated by intricate cream-hued florals and green leaves patterns. Her skirt featured thin silver embellished border and she teamed it up with a full-sleeved keyhole-neckline long kurti, that featured side slits. The actress draped a net-fabric white dupatta over her shoulder and completed her look with a pair of pointed neutral-toned heels. She upped her look with minimal jewellery and lavender colour nail paint while the oversized red-hued reflectors, added stylish quotient to her look. Jacqueline pulled back her poofy tresses into a half-hairdo and wrapped her look with pink lip shade.

Talking about the lead actor Akshay Kumar, he sported a full-sleeved classic-collar black formal shirt and tucked it with grey pants. With black leather belt and a pair of shoes, he completed his look while the blue reflectors, added to cool quotient. Short hair and clean shave look, rounded out his avatar.

So, what do you think about this look of Nushrat Bharucha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Akshay Kumar? Let us know that in the comment section.