Slay It In Red This Festive Season Just Like Satyameva Jayate Actress Amruta Khanvilkar; Pictures Inside Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For red is not just a hue but an emotion in itself, which is why this primary colour is often hard to ignore. Adding to that, the colour mostly captures the essence of Indian festivals and weddings, the reason red hue is not only used for decorating and in rangolis but also the festive outfits are dipped in this powerful colour. Red can also be an intimidating colour, which is what makes the hue even more attractive. And if pulled off gracefully like actress Amruta Khanvilkar did recently, a red outfit can make you look a class apart. The Raazi actress wore two red outfits and while scrolling down the Instagram feed, she beckoned us to pause the scrolling and admire her fashion game. This is the reason why we are decoding her two pretty red ethnic outfits, so that you can feel inspired to slay it in red while you stay at home.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Red Saree

The Satyameva Jayate actress opted for red hue for the recent Gudi Padwa festivities. She draped a Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai saree for the occasion. It was an Ektara Gethua saree from the label's collection and her saree was handwoven in Sidlaghatta mulberry silk. Crafted by craftsmen of Banaras, her saree was an understated luxury with gold-toned floral border and subtle motifs. However, it was not only her saree that wowed us but also the jewellery she sported to accentuate her look. Amruta Khanvilkar wore traditional green glass bangles accompanied by gold bangles. She wore intricate jhumkis and choker, which went well with her look. As for her makeup, Amruta wore a pink lip shade, contoured her cheekbones, flaunted a tiny red bindi, and did a light eye makeup with kohl and mascara. The middle-parted bun adorned with jasmine blooms gave her look a complete festive touch.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Red Anarkali

There was something so regal about this look of Amruta Khanvilkar's that we were inspired to ace this look too. This red outfit of hers was also festive-worthy, particularly for those who find it hard to drape a saree. Her red anarkali ensemble came from the label, Bunaai and it seemed like a comfy outfit. The suit featured a flared anarkali kurta, which she teamed with a maroon skirt and a matching dupatta with tassels. Her attire was also accentuated by plain golden gota border and subtle mukaish work. Apart from her attire, her kundan and emerald maangtikka had our attention. She also wore two delicate bangles and thereby kept her look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by rose-pink lip shade, bronzer and highlighter, mascara, and a tiny bindi. The long middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her gorgeous look.

So, which red outfit of Amruta Khanvilkar did you like more? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Khushboo/fashion photographer