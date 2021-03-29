Filmfare Awards: Amruta Khanvilkar Impresses With Modern Red Saree Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amruta Khanvilkar also graced the 66th Filmfare Awards and she wore a contemporary traditional outfit for the event. The Raazi actress also flaunted a wet look, which notched up her style game. Her jewellery game was also light and minimal. So, we have decoded her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.

Styled by Neha Chaudhary, Amruta wore a red saree that came from the label, Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf. It was a gown saree that was accentuated by impeccably pleated palla and the fall of her attire was highlighted by metallic touch. Amruta's saree was gracefully draped and she paired her saree with golden sandals, which colour-blocked her red saree.

She accessorised her look with chic rings from the label, Syndiora and the dainty earrings came from Parekh Ornaments LLP. While her jewellery game was minimal, her makeup was strong. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl with pink eye shadow. The wet tresses completed her look. Amruta Khanvilkar looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Khushboo/fashion photographer