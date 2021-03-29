Just In
- 30 min ago Filmfare Awards: Aahana Kumra Slays It In Her Structured Purple Gown
-
- 1 hr ago 5 Powerful Surya Mantras To Chant Everyday
- 4 hrs ago Filmfare Awards: Sir Actress Tillotama Shome Stuns Us With Her Long Shirt Set
- 1 day ago Holi 2021: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt’s Tie-Dye Tee Could Be Your Ideal Outfit This Year
Don't Miss
- Education ICMAI Result Declared For Intermediate And Final December 2020 Term
- Automobiles Vehicle Documents Validity Extended Until June 2021 Across India: Here Are All Details
- Movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Goa Shooting Schedule Of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh Starrer Called Off?
- News Amarnath Yatra 2021: Registration of pilgrims to start from April 1, How to do online?
- Finance Oil Drops on News of Suez Canal Container Partial Movements
- Sports IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 3 memorable matches, head-to-head record, full squads
- Technology Infinix Hot 10i Spotted On Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Tipped
- Travel April 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Filmfare Awards: Amruta Khanvilkar Impresses With Modern Red Saree Look
Amruta Khanvilkar also graced the 66th Filmfare Awards and she wore a contemporary traditional outfit for the event. The Raazi actress also flaunted a wet look, which notched up her style game. Her jewellery game was also light and minimal. So, we have decoded her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.
Styled by Neha Chaudhary, Amruta wore a red saree that came from the label, Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf. It was a gown saree that was accentuated by impeccably pleated palla and the fall of her attire was highlighted by metallic touch. Amruta's saree was gracefully draped and she paired her saree with golden sandals, which colour-blocked her red saree.
She accessorised her look with chic rings from the label, Syndiora and the dainty earrings came from Parekh Ornaments LLP. While her jewellery game was minimal, her makeup was strong. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl with pink eye shadow. The wet tresses completed her look. Amruta Khanvilkar looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Khushboo/fashion photographer