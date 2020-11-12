Just In
Dhanteras: Karishma Tanna, Vidya Balan, Amruta Khanvilkar’s Silver Jewellery Looks
Dhanteras is the festival before Diwali and on this auspicious occasion, the devotees purchase either silver or gold, and sometimes also brass. The devotees purchase utensils on the festive occasion of Dhanteras but we have some silver jewellery suggestion for you. Actresses Karishma Tanna, Vidya Balan and Sai Tamhankar are the divas, who have inspired us to wear silver lately and their silver jewellery is what you would want to pick instantly.
Karishma Tanna's Silver Jewellery
Karishma Tanna keeps us fashion-updated via her Instagram feed and quite regularly wears silver jewellery. She wore a silver jewellery set recently and inspired us to spruce our stylish festive look with silver jewellery. She sported an elaborate silver neckpiece, intricately-done danglers, and heavy bangles. Her jewellery game was strong and we recommend on Dhanteras, you nail this look for the Insta-worthy moment.
Vidya Balan's Silver Earrings And Ring
So, if you want to wear something chic and festive, you can totally wear earrings like Vidya Balan. The actress wore these gorgeous silver earrings set for Shakuntala Devi e-promotions. Her jewellery came from Méro Jewellery. The earrings were dangler-style and featured animal-inspired oxidised silver earrings with blue stones. The round-shaped cocktail ring was meticulously done and notched up her look.
Amruta Khanvilkar's Silver Jewellery
This Dhanteras, you can actually wear something simple like a chikankari kurta set that Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar wore and elevate you festive quotient with heavy silver danglers. These pretty silver danglers will not only make your festive occasion special but can be paired with almost any outfit. So, we recommend you slay it with silver jewellery just like Amruta did.
So, which silver jewellery look will you ace this Dhanteras? Let us know that.