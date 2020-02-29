Karishma Tanna's Sari Photoshoot Is Stunning And Will Absolutely Leave You Intrigued

ENGLISH

    Karishma Tanna was spotted at Arbour 28 restaurant in Mumbai for a photoshoot and she looked absolutely stunning. The Sanju actress seemed in a contemplative mood for the shoot and we found her sari exquisite. It was a handloom silk sari and she was styled to perfection. So, let's decode her attire and look, which totally had all our attention.

    So, Karishma wore a maroon and silver sari that was luxuriant and accentuated by intricate motifs. It was an understated sari with striped patterns and the pallu of her sari was adorned with meticulously-done prints. The border of her sari was also enhanced by complementing patterns. She draped the sari without the blouse and it appeared like a one-shouldered attire.

    As for jewellery, Karishma Tanna's look was spruced up by elaborate round neckpiece and beautiful silver bangles and metallic bracelets. We could also spot earrings. Her jewellery game was strong and her makeup beautifully balanced the look. Pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones upped her look but the side-swept plaid hairstyle is what added an interesting dimension to her look.

    Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
