Karishma Tanna Has A Perfect Dress For The Late Night Party Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karishma Tanna was spotted partying last night with Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. She wore a classic dress with a modern update and gave us a ravishing party wear number. Karishma looked beautiful in her dress, which boasted free-flowing silhouette. Adding to that, we also thought her dress was absolutely winter-worthy.

The 'Sanju' actress wore a full-sleeved olive green dress, which was accentuated by velvet fabric and wrinkled accents. The dress was elaborated with an overlapping bodice and structured skirt. It was a smart number and Karishma looked impeccable. Well, it was a perfect number for a high-voltage evening party or a date night.

Karishma teamed her delightful green number with pointed black pumps, which went well with her attire. She also carried a textured metallic black sling bag, which spruced up her style statement. The diva kept her look minimal and the makeup was absolutely dewy with glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded on the shoulders and that totally upped her style quotient. What do you think about Karishma Tanna's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.