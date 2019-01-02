ENGLISH

Karishma Tanna's Oversized Shirt And Classy Boots Are Totally Wardrobe-worthy

By
'Sanju' actress, Karishma Tanna is back to work mode. Karishma was snapped at the airport and her attire was absolutely breezy. She gave us a simple airport look, which seemed easy to ace. It was a fuss-free pairing and we totally liked it. Let's decode her look.

So, Karishma was all cheerful and exuded laidback vibes. She sported an oversized shirt that was notched by classic Gingham print. The black and white checkered shirt featured a flowy structure and was marked by subtle slits on each side. She teamed her breezy shirt with black-hued stockings, which went well with her shirt.

However, it was not just her attire that caught her attention, it was also her boots. Yes, her classy ankle-length boots were certainly made for walking. This was autumn season-worthy look and Karishma also carried a big black bag with her. She wore quirky shades and a cloche hat. Her makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the wavy bob cut completed her look.

So, how did you find Karishma Tanna's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood karishma tanna
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
