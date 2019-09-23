Preity Zinta And Karishma Tanna Glam Up In Stunning Outfits For Golden Glory Awards 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently at Golden Glory Awards 2019 in Mumbai, a number of celebrities graced the show and flaunted their best fashionable outfits. And we totally loved the ensembles of Veer Zaara actress Preity Zinta and Sanju actress Karishma Tanna. While Preity looked pretty in a black gown, Karishma looked charismatic in a thigh-high slit dress. So, let's take close look at their outfits and decode it.

Preity Zinta In A Black Gown

So, for the special event, Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, Preity Zinta opted for a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline plain black gown, which was accentuated by front slit. She flaunted her sexy back with prominent slit. The statement metal belt cinched at her waist, added a style statement. She completed her look with matching black heels. Preity accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet, ring, and emerald-diamond drop earrings. The actress neatly tied her tresses into a high ponytail, which went well with her look. Preity Zinta sharply contoured her face and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, yellow eye shadow, curled lashes, and red lip shade.

Karishma Tanna In A Thigh-High Slit Dress

The Sanju actress was spotted in her one-shoulder multi-hued (grey, black, and white) striped long gown by Abhishek Sharma, which was accentuated by a thigh high slit. The actress also flaunted her grey-hued skirt. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, her attire was layered and in tune with the modern sensibilities. She completed her look with strapped beige sandals by Tresmode. Karishma accessorised her look with a stylish choker neckpiece by Soni Sapphire and her ring came from the label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She also sported delicate studs to up her look. She neatly tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. The minimal base, marked by sharp contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade rounded out her look.

Both Preity Zinta and Karishma Tanna left us stunned with their gorgeous outfits.

What are your thoughts on their outfits? Whose outfit did you like more? Do tell us in the comment section.