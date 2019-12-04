From Akshara Haasan To Nupur Sanon, The Divas Who Didn't Impress Us With Their Dress Game

ENGLISH

    Well, there were some divas at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards, who won us with their dress game but there were some, who didn't. So, from Akshara Haasan to Nupur Sanon, here are the divas whose dress game we didn't like much. There were a few hits and misses in their looks. Take a look.

    Array

    Akshara Haasan

    Akshara Haasan wore an iridescent number by Gavin Miguel for the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards but her multi-hued attire failed to impress us. It was a cross-bodied dress with a shiny black-toned bodice and pink and blue flared skirt but it didn't quite suit Akshara. We liked her dainty earrings and sassy rings though. Her accessories were from Bellofox. Her makeup was a tad bit cakey but those sleek tresses disappointed more.

    Array

    Daisy Shah

    Daisy Shah wore a red embellished jumpsuit by Tarik Ediz. It was a strapless, bodycon jumpsuit that featured a belt and red diaphanous drape. We felt the attire was a little too blingy and we wished she had donned understated black sandals. The red Charles & Keith sandals added to the exaggerated effect. However, it was her a little-too-much contoured cheekbones and those side-swept wavy tresses that we didn't like.

    Array

    Amruta Khanvilkar

    We actually liked Amruta Khanvilkar's gown but it didn't quite suit her. Her grey-hued dress was accentuated by silver embellishments and featured sheer accents. The dress was marked by intricate details and her styling game was strong and minimal. The bun hairdo was a smart choice too but it was her makeup ultimately that failed to wow us. The bright pink lip shade didn't complement her dress and the contouring didn't seem well-proportioned. We wish she had kept the makeup a bit light and changed the lip shade.

    Array

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza is mostly in our best dressed list but this time, she couldn't make it because of a few major misses. While we loved her floral breezy dress that was by Rocky Star, we didn't like her accessory and hairstyle game. Dia's dress was partly embellished and mostly came alive with brown and pink hue. However, we felt her earrings didn't complement her attire. Her makeup was fine with glossy pink lip shade but those middle-parted curled tresses didn't go well with this look.

    Array

    Ankita Lokhande

    Ankita Lokhande's attire and look were a bit dated. She wore a pink gown that was strapless and featured a side slit and a sheer pink drape. However, we felt it was her makeup and hairdo that brought her look notches down. The makeup was way too dewy with too-much pink cheekbones and the high bun up do didn't look so great either. Had her makeup and hairstyling game had been a bit stronger, perhaps her dress would have looked nicer.

    Array

    Nupur Sanon

    Neon green may be a trending hue but Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon didn't look awesome in her neon green dress. Her attire was quite flared and we felt the construction of her dress could have been better. However, her styling was strong with sleek danglers, which we felt went well with her look. The makeup and hairdo were fine too.

    So, whose attire and look you liked the least? Let us know that in the comment section.

