Makar Sankranti And Pongal: The Divas-Approved Best Traditional Outfits That You Can Take Ideas From Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The 2021 festivities have begun and on the festivals of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, we would be all dressing up in our traditional best. If you are looking forward to getting inspired, we have got you covered. From Amruta Khanvilkar to Regina Cassandra, we have some of the most exquisite outfits curation for you. So, take a look at the traditional ensembles for the day.

Mithila Palkar's Heavy Velvet Suit

Since, it is cold out there, Mithila Palkar's traditional outfit is perfect. The Chopsticks actress wore an ethnic suit, which was navy-blue and crafted out of velvet fabric. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she wore a suit that came from label Varsha. The suit featured a round-necked kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta. Her suit was accentuated by floral embroidery in a myriad of hues and gold embellished details. She draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and golden embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with pearl and gold earrings from Méro Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by winged eyeliner, muted pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted curly tresses completed her look.

Sai Tamhankar's Grey Saree

While grey is not a very festive hue but it is definitely the colour of the year and actress Sai Tamhankar can give you lessons on how to make grey look festive. So, styled by Neha Chaudhary, she wore a grey colour saree from the label Romi Jain. It was a grey tissue chanderi saree that she wore and it was enhanced by marodi work in gold tones. She teamed her saree with a chevron-printed blouse that was half-sleeved. Apart from her saree, her jewellery game was also strong. Her jewellery was from Moha By Geetanjali and consisted of an intricate pendant neckpiece and complementing ring. The makeup was enhanced by muted purple lip shade and the same eye shadow. A tiny bindi also notched up her look and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nidhhi Agerwal's Yellow Saree

Nidhhi Agerwal looked stunning in her yellow saree and yellow is also the colour of the year and a festive hue too. She wore a blazing yellow saree that was impeccably draped and featured silver embellished border. Her saree was lightweight and she paired her yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse. Nidhhi Agerwal looked amazing and teamed her attire with complementing sandals from Christian Louboutin. She spruced up her avatar with embellished danglers from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses completed her avatar. She was styled by Nikhita Niranjan.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Light Golden Saree

If you want to look a class apart, this is the saree for you. The actress draped an exquisite saree, which was crafted out of georgette fabric and featured stripes. Her saree was intricately embellished and accentuated by silver tones. Her saree was impeccably pleated and she teamed her saree with a light golden and ivory blouse, which went well with her saree. Her saree was from Prémya by Manishii and she was styled by Neha Chaudhary. She notched up her look with an emerald and diamond neckpiece that came from Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. The makeup was marked by glossy light-pink lip shade, golden eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Regina Cassandra's Silk Saree

Regina Cassandra looked super stunning in her silk saree that was designed by Sailesh Singhania. It was a heritage handloom Kanjeevaram saree that was highlighted by emerald green, magenta pink, and shiny golden hues. Her saree was accentuated by golden motifs and she paired her traditional saree with a magenta pink blouse with gold motifs. Regina elevated her look with pink and green gemstone neckpiece and earrings that came from The Amethyst Store. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The tiny bindi upped her look and she rounded out her look with a neat bun. Regina was styled by Divya and Navya.

So, whose traditional outfit did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram