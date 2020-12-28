Regina Cassandra’s Latest Pictures In Two Absolutely Different Outfits Set Major Semi-Formal Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Regina Cassandra's Instagram game has always grabbed our eyeballs. Be it festivals or day outs, the actress leaves no opportunity to share pictures from the events to keep her fans updated on what she is up to. The recent two outfits of hers which impressed us was her light green ensemble, that she wore for a friend's Pellikuture and other one was shiny pink pantsuit, that she sported at Christmas eve. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Regina Cassandra In A Light Green Ensemble

Regina Cassandra was dressed to slay in a light-green ensemble, which came from the label Pratapsons and was accentuated by intricate white-hued circle-shaped patterns. It consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down shirt and matching long flared skirt. Her skirt featured embroidered belt. Styled by Divya Niranjan, the actress completed her look with white sandals and accessorised her look with white earrings from the label Nitaara. She let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Regina Cassandra In A Light Pink Pantsuit

Regina Cassandra sported light-pink sequin pantsuit by Chaitanya Rao, which featured intricate striped patterns. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved single-breasted two-buttoned blazer and high-waist pants. Styled by Divya Niranjan, she teamed her blazer with matching bustier and completed her look with a pair of pointed heels. The diva let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.

So, which outfit of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Regina Cassandra