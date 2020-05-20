Just In
Regina Cassandra Steps Into The Shoes Of A Drag Queen With Her Outfit And Makeup
Regina Cassandra recently shared a picture on her Instagram feed, which immediately caught our attention. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress stepped into the shoes of a drag queen and gave us a refreshing look of the day. Regina's caption read, "This Sunday gave me the perfect opportunity to get into "drag queen" shoes. Many were shocked and yesss, it might've been a lil OTT for the others. But hey! what can I say.. I'm living the dream and having a blast!"
Her look was a part of The Not So Late Show With RC and it was about drag and acceptance. She also thanked drag queen, Alex Mathew for opening eyes and hearts out to an (almost) unknown world. Coming back to Regina Cassandra's look, she looked amazing in her bright pink ensemble, which she teamed with a feathered shrug. However, more than the attire, her accessories and makeup mainly impressed us.
Styled by Divya Niranjan, Regina's look was upped by beaded hoops, a printed yellow cloth hairband, and big round-framed shades. Her makeup was done meticulously done by Prakruthi Ananth, who spruced up her look with deep brown lip shade and winged eyeliner with eyelashes. A small black mark added to the effect. Regina's sleek shoulder-length tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about Regina Cassandra's attire and look? Let us know that.