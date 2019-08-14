Regina Cassandra’s Ultra Glam Gown Is Perfect For Cocktail Nights Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Regina Cassandra of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gave us a glamorous ensemble goal recently. These days she has been promoting her film, Evaru, which will hit the screens on August 15. The actress's movie, Awe also won two National Film Awards 2019 for the Best Makeup and Visual Effects. Coming back to her attire, it was a stunning gown, which she wore for the Sakshi Excellence Awards In Hyderabad.

Accentuated by intricate embellishments, Regina wore a Fossil gown by Dev r Nil. The gown was from their upcoming AW19 collection and it was splashed in a brown hue. Her attire was structured and featured tailored sleeves and a plunging neckline. It was a beautifully sequinned attire with overlapping details and Regina Cassandra pulled it off with a lot of grace and panache.

However, her sparkly and sophisticated ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea but made for an ideal evening formal party wear. She didn't accessorise her look with jewellery and that balanced her look. This dazzling gown didn't require any jewellery but a pair of delicate studs would have notched up her look. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a golden eye shadow, mascara, and a glossy pink lip shade. The puffed side-parted tresses completed her vintage look. Regina Cassandra looked amazing. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.