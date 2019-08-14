Just In
- 49 min ago Kangana Ranaut Nails The Glamorous Vintage Look At The Success Bash Of Judgementall Hai Kya
- 1 hr ago Happy Independence Day 2019: Saffron, White, And Green Outfits Inspiration For You
- 3 hrs ago Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Style With A Nude Lip And A Vintage Ponytail
- 4 hrs ago Old Couple In Tamil Nadu Chases Off Robbers, Social Media Users Applaud Their Bravery
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Updated Tata Tiago & Tigor JTP Variants Launched In India With Prices Starting At Rs 6.69 Lakh
- Movies Netflix Reveals Sacred Games 2 Will Go LIVE At 12 AM; Fans’ Reaction Is Hilarious!
- News Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal under house arrest
- Sports Punishment For Misconduct: BCCI instructs manager Subramaniam to return home from WI
- Technology Chandrayaan 2 Leaves Earth's Orbit – Soft Landing On Moon Likely
- Finance Wholesale Inflation In July Cools Down To The Lowest In Over 2 Years
- Education APPSC Released Group 2 Mains And Panchayat Secretary Mains Admit Card
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Regina Cassandra’s Ultra Glam Gown Is Perfect For Cocktail Nights
Regina Cassandra of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gave us a glamorous ensemble goal recently. These days she has been promoting her film, Evaru, which will hit the screens on August 15. The actress's movie, Awe also won two National Film Awards 2019 for the Best Makeup and Visual Effects. Coming back to her attire, it was a stunning gown, which she wore for the Sakshi Excellence Awards In Hyderabad.
Accentuated by intricate embellishments, Regina wore a Fossil gown by Dev r Nil. The gown was from their upcoming AW19 collection and it was splashed in a brown hue. Her attire was structured and featured tailored sleeves and a plunging neckline. It was a beautifully sequinned attire with overlapping details and Regina Cassandra pulled it off with a lot of grace and panache.
However, her sparkly and sophisticated ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea but made for an ideal evening formal party wear. She didn't accessorise her look with jewellery and that balanced her look. This dazzling gown didn't require any jewellery but a pair of delicate studs would have notched up her look. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a golden eye shadow, mascara, and a glossy pink lip shade. The puffed side-parted tresses completed her vintage look. Regina Cassandra looked amazing. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.