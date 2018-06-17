This Actress Who Paid Tribute To Sridevi At Filmfare Awards Looked Mind-Blowing

PC: alpana_ne eraj

She not only elevated the style quotient but made everyone nostalgic by paying a tribute to the late actress Sridevi by performing on her songs. Beautiful Regina Cassandra set the stage ablaze and stunned everyone present with her attire selection at the Jio 65th Filmfare Awards (South).

The actress showed her dramatic side by donning an Alpana Neeraj gown. Her corset gown was sexy, structural, and of course stylish. Her off-shoulder peplum blouse was flared and was adorned with white applique floral embroidery that made the nude-hued blouse stand out. Her blouse was also very sheer and gave a glimpse of her innerwear.

Her white skirt went perfectly with her nude blouse. Regina's skirt was layered and was enhanced by fish-cut design and crisp flared pleats. It was structural and yet asymmetrical. Nevertheless, her attire made her look outstanding and she carried it with all smiles.

Regina wore a stunning ring and earrings to accentuate her attire. And we are glad that she didn't sport neckpiece, as it would have killed her look. Her makeup too was nude and complemented her look. We loved that she kept her wavy tresses side-swept.

Regina Cassandra was definitely one of the best-dressed celebs at the prestigious film event. We are giving her 10 on 10 for this look, are you too?