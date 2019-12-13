On Regina Cassandra's Birthday, Take A Look At Her Impeccable Fashion Sense Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 13 December 1990, Tamil and Telugu actress Regina Cassandra has won the hearts of the people not only with her brilliant acting prowess but also with her impeccable fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find the actress has actively been involved in a number of photoshoots, where she has slayed in beautiful outfits. As Regina turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her recent outfits, which impressed us. The actress was styled by Divya Niranjan.

Regina Cassandra In A Crafted Regal Lehenga For an event in Chennai, Regina Cassandra donned a hand-crafted regal lehenga, which came from the House Of Neeta Lulla. Her lehenga was accentuated by sequin and mirror work. She teamed her lehenaga with a half-sleeved round-collar embellished blouse. The actress completed her look with a light green-hued net-fabric dupatta. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings from label Joolry. Regina pulled back her sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Slight contouring and minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Regina Cassandra In An Ivory-Pink Midi Dress Regina Cassandra wore a half-sleeved round-collar mid-length midi dress, which was exquisitely embroidered with multi-hued patterns. Her pretty dress was layered with a pink-hued net fabric below the bodice. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. The actress went jewellery-free and upped her look with filled brows, black eye liner, shimmering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She left her side-parted bob tresses loose. Regina Cassandra In A Kanchipuram Silk Sari For the Navratri celebrations, Regina Cassandra opted for a rani-pink handwoven Kanchipuram silk sari, which came from label RmKV Silks. Her sari featured large arboreal buttas on the body in a pure gold zari and detailed border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was highlighted by floral motifs. The actress teamed her sari with a half-sleeved round-collar purple blouse from Malar Vikram Bridal that was enhanced by golden block patterns and embroidered border on the sleeves. Regina accessorised her look with gold-toned choker neckpiece, long necklace kadas, and pair of ethnic jhumkis from Fine Shine label. She tied her side-parted sleek tresss into a neat back low bun. Sharp contouring marked by thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-pink hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-hued lip shade rounded out her look. Regina Cassandra In A Red Pantsuit Regina Cassandra looked sophisticated in a red pantsuit from the label Dramatic Pause. Her pantsuit consisted of a classic-collar buttoned-down red shirt. She paired it with full-sleeved notch-lapel double breasted same-hued blazer, which featured two flap pockets. The actress paired it with matching ankle-length pants and completed her look with a pair of black sequin heels.She neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Regina Cassandra In A Grey Ensemble Regina Cassandra looked a class apart in a grey-hued ensemble, which came from the label Vito Dell'Erba. Her outfit consisted of a wrap grey-top that featured olive green sharp pleated cuff sleeves top with overlap detailing on the bodice. She cinched her waist with a knotted belt, which added structure to her attire. The actress paired it with a knee-length pencil skirt and completed her look with black heels. Regina accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from Ornamas. She let loose her side-parted curled bob tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring, filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

We really liked Regina Cassandra's sartorial choices. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Regina Cassandra!

Pic Credits: Regina Cassandra