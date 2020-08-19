Just In
Pranutan Bahl Gives Us Two Contrasting Jewellery Goals, Which One Would You Like To Ace
Pranutan Bahl has the most interesting Instagram feed in terms of fashion photoshoots and captions. She has some jewellery game and which we have decoded for you today. So, in one of her photoshoots, she wore heavy oxidised silver jewellery and in another photoshoot, she wore a chic neckpiece. So, let's talk about her latest jewellery looks, which you can ace at home too.
Pranutan Bahl's Oxidised Silver Jewellery
Pranutan Bahl's smile was infectious and she wore a black outfit that was plain-hued and full-sleeved. We thought her attire was simple and understated and she accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery. The actress wore a heavy silver bracelet and stackables. Pranutan also spruced up her look with an elaborate cocktail ring and statement rings. Her jewellery totally went well her black-hued outfit. She wore a matte pink lip shade, kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. She captioned her picture as, " (s)miles to go before I sleep 😁"
Pranutan Bahl's Chic Jewellery
The actress wore a pink sweater and full-sleeved. It seemed like comfy wear and she looked so expressive. Well, she captioned her picture as, "• so you're telling me, you're a nice guy? •" She accessorised her look with a sweet little golden-toned pendant that was heart-shaped and featured a chain. The Notebook actress upped her look with a matte pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow with well-defined kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.
So, which Pranutan Bahl's attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Pranutan Bahl's Instagram