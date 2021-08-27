Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, And Pranutan Bahl Have Dress Goals That Can Make You Look Like A Diva Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking out for dresses that would make heads turn back and would help you own the moment, we have got you covered. Divas including Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Pranutan Bahl recently wore dresses, which had our attention. They flaunted strong hues and patterns, and pulled off their outfits with a lot of confidence. So, let's decode their outfits for some major fashion goals.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani

Kriti Sanon's Red Dress With Black Patterns

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon, who was a part of Manish Malhotra's latest digital movie Nooraniyat at the FDCI India Couture Week 2021, wore an off-shouldered red dress that was cinched at the waist and featured ruffled layers. Her dress was accentuated by black-hued polka-dotted patterns that came from the label, Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. She paired her ensemble with black sandals that featured metallic accents. Her sandals came from Christian Louboutin. The chic earrings and rings upped her look. While her earrings came from Rubans By Chinu Kala, the ring was from Mozaati. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Vivek Desai

Malaika Arora's Golden And Black Leopard-Printed Gown

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous as ever in her long dress and was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. She wore an overlapping halter-neck bodycon gown that came from Naeem Khan x Deepa Gurnani. It was an intricately-done embellished dress that featured leopard patterns. Malaika slayed it in her attire and the nail lacquer of the dress was nude-toned and her makeup was enhanced by nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with winged effect. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Pranutan Bahl's Pink And Purple Separates

Pranutan Bahl looked amazing in her separates and gave us a casual party-wear attire goal. She wore this ensemble for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Helmet. Styled by Anisha Gandhi, her attire consisted of a halter overlapping top and a structured skirt. While her top featured abstract striped patterns in pink, the skirt was splashed in a much lighter shade of pink, which almost looked like purple hue. Her skirt was sharply pleated. Her top was from Saiko Studio and the skirt came from Ona. She teamed her ensemble with printed blue heels from Zara. She wore light hoops and bangles. Her jewellery was sourced from Juñisa and The Jewel Factor. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The highlighted softly-curled ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.