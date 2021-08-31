Just In
Helmet Promotions: Pranutan Bahl Stuns With Her Embellished Floral Dress And Nail Art
Pranutan Bahl looked stunning as ever and this time made a strong case for an embellished dress. She wore this dress for Helmet promotions and kept her jewellery game minimal. However, her makeup game was definitely strong. Styled by Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong, Pranutan's outfit was absolutely party-worthy. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.
So, Pranutan wore this outfit for the promotional rounds of her second movie, Helmet, which is all set to release on 3 September. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana (Ayushmann Khurana's brother) in the lead. Her attire was structured and designed by Nikhita Tandon. It was a beautiful dress that was enhanced by silver hue and accentuated by multi-hued floral accents in the shades of orange, purple, and red flowers. The blue leaves also spruced up her dress look. She accessorised her look with chic rings and complementing hoops, which notched up her look. Her jewellery came from the label, Itee By Neha Goyal.
The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with glossy golden-pink eye shadow. Apart from her makeup look, we were stunned by her nail lacquer. She wore black nail paint that was enhanced by white dotted prints. The long middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar. Pranutan Bahl looked gorgeous and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: The Cheesecake Project