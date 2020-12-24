Pranutan Bahl Flaunts The Traditional White-Hued Wedding Gown As She Walks The Ramp Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pranutan Bahl graced the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The Notebook actress walked the ramp for Rosstory and flaunted the Christian bride look. She looked radiant in her gown and her makeup and styling game was also meticulously done. So, let's decode her attire and look.

Pranutan wore a traditional white gown and gave us a break from the typical ethnic numbers that we usually witness on the ramp. She absolutely exuded vintage vibes in her gown that was intricately done and dramatic. Her pristine white gown was accentuated by stunning intricate embellished details and floral accents. The sleeves of her gown were enhanced by sheer fabric and the hem was panelled with a tulle touch. The gown also featured a veil that was lightweight and floor-length. With this gown of hers, Pranutan Bahl gave us a wedding-perfect look.

She kept her jewellery game light and just wore dainty studs to accentuate her look. As for the makeup, it was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. We also liked her floral-adorned wavy highlighted tresses, which were partly-tied. Pranutan Bahl looked gorgeous as ever. What do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Times Fashion Week