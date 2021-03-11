Pranutan Bahl Looks Amazing As She Exudes Confidence In Her Yellow Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pranutan Bahl looked amazing in her dress that was party-perfect and her styling was done impeccably. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her dress, as she posed confidently. Styled by Savleen Lamba, we have decoded her dress and look for you.

So, Pranutan wore a lemon-yellow dress that featured billowing sleeves and a deep neckline. Her dress featured gathered bodice and ruched detailing. It was a plain-yellow dress with asymmetrical hem and Pranutan carried her attire with a lot of aplomb. She paired her dress with transparent sandals, which went well with her pretty yellow dress. She captioned her picture, "jolly good yellow💛".

As for accessories, the Notebook actress wore a delicate neckpiece with half moon pendant, which complemented her look. Her nails were painted black and she upped her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Well, Pranutan Bahl was a vision to behold and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Deep Panchal