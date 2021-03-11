ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pranutan Bahl Looks Amazing As She Exudes Confidence In Her Yellow Dress

    By
    |

    Pranutan Bahl looked amazing in her dress that was party-perfect and her styling was done impeccably. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her dress, as she posed confidently. Styled by Savleen Lamba, we have decoded her dress and look for you.

    So, Pranutan wore a lemon-yellow dress that featured billowing sleeves and a deep neckline. Her dress featured gathered bodice and ruched detailing. It was a plain-yellow dress with asymmetrical hem and Pranutan carried her attire with a lot of aplomb. She paired her dress with transparent sandals, which went well with her pretty yellow dress. She captioned her picture, "jolly good yellow💛".

    As for accessories, the Notebook actress wore a delicate neckpiece with half moon pendant, which complemented her look. Her nails were painted black and she upped her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Well, Pranutan Bahl was a vision to behold and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Deep Panchal

    More PRANUTAN BAHL News

    Read more about: pranutan bahl celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close