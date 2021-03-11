Just In
- 3 min ago Har Funn Maula Song Promotion: Elli AvrRam Gives Styling Tip On How To Make Your Casual Outfit Look Super Chic
-
- 1 hr ago World Kidney Day 2021: Foods You Can Eat During Kidney Stone Treatment
- 4 hrs ago Shilpa Shetty Gives Festive Fashion Goals In Her Pink And Yellow Skirt-Top Combos, Pick Your Favourite!
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 11 March 2021
Don't Miss
- News Late President Kalam’s scientific advisor in first list of Kamal Hassan’s MNM party
- Technology Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Is Latest Also The Greatest?
- Finance Bitcoin Again Scales In M-Cap To Over $1Trillion
- Movies Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Reunite With Sara Gurpal And Shehzad Deol, See Pic
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan marriage: Did Suryakumar know about India cricketer dating sports presenter?
- Automobiles 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied Testing Yet Again Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Education Cities See Growth In Hiring, IT Sector Reflects Benefits of Remote Work After Covid
- Travel Indian Beaches Worth Visiting This Summer Holiday
Pranutan Bahl Looks Amazing As She Exudes Confidence In Her Yellow Dress
Pranutan Bahl looked amazing in her dress that was party-perfect and her styling was done impeccably. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her dress, as she posed confidently. Styled by Savleen Lamba, we have decoded her dress and look for you.
So, Pranutan wore a lemon-yellow dress that featured billowing sleeves and a deep neckline. Her dress featured gathered bodice and ruched detailing. It was a plain-yellow dress with asymmetrical hem and Pranutan carried her attire with a lot of aplomb. She paired her dress with transparent sandals, which went well with her pretty yellow dress. She captioned her picture, "jolly good yellow💛".
As for accessories, the Notebook actress wore a delicate neckpiece with half moon pendant, which complemented her look. Her nails were painted black and she upped her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Well, Pranutan Bahl was a vision to behold and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Deep Panchal