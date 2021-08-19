Raksha Bandhan 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, And Others Have Outfit Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The festival that celebrates brother and sister bond, Rakhi is just around the corner, which means that we all are looking forward to dressing up in our fashionable best. If you ladies out there, want some ideas for last-minute shopping or need some ensemble ideas for accentuating your style, we have got you covered. So, let's decode their attire and looks for some Raksha Bandhan fashion goals.

Photographer Courtesy: Dev Purbiya

Aditi Rao Hydari's Floral Gharara Set

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari looked awesome in her floral gharara set that was designed by Astha Narang. Her attire was splashed in beige hue and highlighted by red floral accents. She accessorised her look with elaborate silver jhumkis that came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was minimally done and upped with a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted long tresses completed her traditional look. If you want to keep it light and minimal you can ace this look of Aditi Rao Hydari. Also, you can add a lightweight dupatta to your look, if you want to.

Photographer Courtesy: Akshat Rastogi

Kiara Advani's Yellow And Ivory Gharara Set

Kiara Advani wore this festive-perfect gharara set recently for Shershaah promotions. Styled by Eka Lakhani, her ensemble was designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Kiara's attire featured a sleeveless and backless short mustard-hued kurta that was accentuated by pink and ivory embroidered floral accents and she teamed it with a pair of white flared trousers that was minimally done. Her gemstone earrings were from Tribe Amrapali. The makeup was muted and the long wavy tresses were highlighted. So, if you want a vibrant option for this festive occasion, you can go for striking colour-blocks and spruce up it with a statement jewellery.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur

Vidya Balan's Green And Pink Maxi

Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya Balan looked amazing in her maxi dress that came from Urī by Mrunalini Rao. It was a full-sleeved maxi attire that was collared and featured pleats. Splashed in green hue, her maxi dress was enhanced by pink floral accents. She was styled by Who Wore What When and she notched up her look with a pair of chic gold-toned hoops that came from Amber Sands by Nikita Jain. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a middle-parted ponytail. The actress wore this outfit for Sherni promotions and if you are thinking of a fuss-free number, you can definitely sport a maxi dress or a kaftan dress on Raksha Bandhan.

Picture Source: Instagram

PV Sindhu's Ivory And Pink Floral Saree

Ever since pandemic, we look for occasions when we can sport a saree and festivals such as Raksha Bandhan give us opportunity to drape sarees. The ace badminton player, who won the bronze medal at Olympics 2021, flaunted a Manish Malhotra saree that had our attention. It was an ivory modern saree with a sprinkle of pink-toned floral accents and PV Sindhu teamed her saree with a complementing blouse. She wore a dazzling diamond neckpiece and sleek danglers to accentuate her style quotient. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the softly-curled tresses rounded out her look. On Raksha Bandhan, you may sport an elegant and subtly-done saree just like PV Sindhu's.

Picture Source: Instagram

Pranutan Bahl's Yellow And Pink Anarkali Set

On one of the occasions, Pranutan Bahl flaunted an anarkali set that came from the label, Loka By Veerali Raveshia. Styled by Savleen Lamba, the actress looked pretty in her ensemble that consisted of a sleeveless yellow anarkali and a pink dupatta. Her anarkali featured a textured bodice and the dupatta was striking with pink hue and gold-toned accents. The border of her dupatta was intricately done and she accessorised her look with an intricately-done choker and statement earrings. Her jewellery came from Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, smokey kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look. For all the anarkali outfit lovers, this is the perfect attire idea.

For this Raksha Bandhan, whose outfit and look are the most convincing for you? Let us know that in the comment section.