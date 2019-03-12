ENGLISH

    Want An Easy Breezy Attire For Your Next Sojourn? Take A Look At Pranutan Bahl's Outfit

    By
    |
    Pranutan Bahl Notebook

    Pranutan Bahl is all wrapped up in the promotion of her debut movie, 'Notebook' and she has been impressing us with her refreshing fashion outfits. The budding actress opted for a Vedika M outfit for the latest promotion and looked stunning as ever. Her ensemble was a cross between traditional and western and she exuded soothing vibes with her outfit.

    Splashed in a sea blue shade, Pranutan's latest hand brushed attire was accentuated by a contemporary silhouette. With voluminous structure and breezy effect, it made for an excellent resort wear ensemble. The bodice of her outfit was subtly checkered and the bottoms were flared and pleated. Pranutan also gave her look a dramatic touch by teaming it with a complementing block-printed long jacket.

    Pranutan Bahl Fashion

    The actress accessorised her look with a blue-hued patterned oxidised jhumkis. Her earrings came from Minerali and the makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and a well-defined eyeliner accompanied by a metallic pink lip shade. The side-parted impeccable ponytail rounded out her fusion avatar. So, what do you think about Pranutan's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
