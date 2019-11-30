Just In
Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, And Other Divas Have Diverse Traditional Fashion Goals For Us
A number of leading celebs graced the wedding reception of director Sooraj Barjatya's son, Devaansh Barjatya. From Raveena Tandon to Madhuri Dixit Nene, the celebs looked their traditional best and gave us wedding wear goals for the upcoming wedding season. So, let's decode their wedding looks of the day.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon made a strong case for separates. She wore a grey silk long textured jacket that was full-sleeved and voluminous and paired it with straight-fit trousers and strappy black heels. She accessorised her look with an emerald neckpiece and a statement cocktail ring. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. The sleek tresses completed her look.
Tabu
Tabu wore a golden embellished suit that was layered and accentuated by intricate golden threadwork. She paired the golden kurta with a red kurta and red pyjamis, which went well with her suit. The actress draped a simple red dupatta with her attire and spruced up her look with embellished juttis and elaborate earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink lip shade. The soft-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji looked impeccable and gorgeous. She draped an ivory sari that was by Payal Singhal and enhanced by light floral accents. She gave her sari an interesting twist by pairing it with a halter shrug that was light pink in colour and marked by glittering floral accents. It was a simple sari and Tanishaa notched up her look with delicate jewellery that was highlighted by delicate diamond earrings and chic rings. Her makeup was marked by matte pink tones and the sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.
Rekha
Rekha wore a golden silk sari for the special occasion and she draped it beautifully. Her sari was exquisite and the veteran actress looked a class apart. She carried a matching potli purse with her and accentuated her look with an elaborate dazzling neckpiece. Her look was upped by complementing jhumkis and the makeup was marked by a red lip shade and dewy cheekbones. The neat bun completed her look.
Hema Malini
Hema Malini looked gorgeous in her pink sari and gave us sari goals for the upcoming wedding season. The sari was enhanced by golden floral accents and silk border. She teamed her sari with a matching half-sleeved blouse. She carried a sparkling potli bag with her and the veteran actress elevated her look with delicate jewellery that consisted of sleek earrings, a delicate neckpiece, and bangles. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and a pink bindi. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.
Pranutan Bahl
The Notebook actress, Pranutan Bahl gave us minimal wedding look that we are so inspired to ace this wedding season. She wore a sari outfit by Babita Malkani, which consisted of an ivory-hued spaghetti blouse and a sky blue sari that was subtly done. It was a concept sari and she flaunted modern traditional fashion goals. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, she elevated her look with earrings from Rajesh Tulsani Fine Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker gave us a colour-blocked lehenga goals. She wore a mint green and red silk lehenga. While the blouse was minty green in hue, the skirt was flared and red with golden embellished accents. She draped her attire with a transparent green dupatta with golden border. Her jewellery game was strong with a light maangtikka, statement neckpiece, and stunning rings. Swara's makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Madhuri Dixit Nene draped a silk brocade sari for the special occasion. Her sari was splashed in purple hue and was accentuated by intricate golden floral accents. The sari was enhanced by an embellished border. She upped her look with elaborate dazzling jewellery that was accentuated by a sparkling neckpiece, a statement ring, earrings, and bangles. The makeup was dewy-toned with magenta pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.
So, whose wedding attire look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.