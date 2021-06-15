ENGLISH

    Kaise Hum Bataye: Pranutan Bahl's Pastel Phulkari Lehenga Is An Ideal Wear For Attending Wedding

    These days, actress Pranutan Bahl has been promoting her upcoming music video, Kaise Hum Bataye. For the song, Pranutan has sported traditional outfits and one of the outfits she flaunted was a lehenga set. Styled by Savleen Lamba, Pranutan looked gorgeous in her ethnic wear. Her jewellery game was also strong, and we have decoded this look of hers for some upcoming wedding fashion inspiration.

    So, the Notebook actress wore a lehenga that came from the label, Trumpet Vine. It was the brand's hand-spun raw-silk lehenga that was embellished with intricate geometrical traditional phulkari. Her attire was splashed in pastel hue and consisted of a structured blouse and flared skirt. She teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta that went well with her outfit. It was a patterned number and perfect for wedding occasions.

    As for her jewellery game, it was minimal but on-point. Pranutan wore a set of delicate bangles and statement earrings to accentuate her stylish look. Her gemstone jewellery came from Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her look. Pranutan looked beautiful and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    PRANUTAN BAHL

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2021
     
    Close