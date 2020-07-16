Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: 6 Times The Actress Flaunted Her Pink Fashion Game And Amazed Us! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 16 July 1982, Aamna Sharif is one of the finest actresses we have in the Indian Television industry. Though the actress impressed us with her brilliant acting as Kashish Sinha in her debut serial Kahiin To Hoga, but ever since she has joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast, she has been giving us major goosebumps. It's not just her performance that has left us stunned but also her looks and aura as Komolika Chaubey that has won the hearts of many people.

Off-screen too, Aamna has been making fashionable statements and giving us major fashion goals. So far, we have noticed the actress flaunting her pink fashion game most of the time. As Aamna Sharif turns a year older today, take a look at her 6 beautiful pink outfits.

Aamna Sharif In A Fuchsia Pink Lehenga Aamna Sharif donned fuchsia pink lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate golden floral and leaf patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless halter-neck matching choli that featured golden embellished border. The Ek Villain actress draped a sheer dupatta in the most stylish way and accessorised her look with a pair of heavy gold-toned earrings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Aamna Sharif In A Pink Sharara Suit Aamna Sharif looked elegant in an ethnic pink sharara suit by Neha Saran. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery and embellished bodice. She teamed her kurti with matching plain sharara and completed her look with a sheer dupatta. The actress upped her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings and tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Aamna Sharif In A Rose Pink Garara Set Aamna Sharif donned western-style rose pink garara set by Neha Saran, which was accentuated by brown and white hued floral prints. She teamed her high-waist lovely garara with a matching crop top and layered it with a loose-sleeved open-front long cape. The diva notched up her look with a pair of green-stone detailed gold-toned earrings, a heavy choker, and ring from the label Satyani Fine Jewels. Aamna let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Aamna Sharif In A Pink Gown At the Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Aamna Sharif made appearance in a strapless pink structured gown, which came from the label Jovani. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her flared gown featured sharp pleats on the bodice and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and ring from Anmol Jewellers and left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Aamna sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, and nude pink lip shade elevated her look. Aamna Sharif In A Pink Flared Dress Aamna Sharif was dressed to impress in a strappy pink flared mini dress and looked pretty. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes and ditched all kinds of accessories. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Aamna Sharif In A Blush-Pink Dress Aamna Sharif sported a strappy blush-pink mini dress and looked extremely gorgeous. Her bodycon dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and she teamed it with a pair black high heels. The actress went jewellery-free and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade enhanced her look. She let loose her beautiful highlighted wavy tresses.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif