Yuvika Chaudhary’s Gharara Set Or Aamna Sharif’s Palazzo Set: Which Festive Outfit Will You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Aamna Sharif and Yuvika Chaudhary sported traditional outfits and gave us festive-wear goals. While Aamna kept it simple and her ensemble seemed ideal for stay-at-home festivities, Yuvika's attire was perfect for grand festive occasions. So, let's decode their outfits for some festive fashion wear ideas.

Photographer Courtesy: Riya Bajaj

Yuvika Chaudhary's Purple Gharara Set

Styled by Sanchi Juneja, Yuvika Chaudhary looked gorgeous in her purple ombré gharara set that consisted of a short kurta that featured full sheer sleeves and complementing flared trousers. Her ensemble was accentuated by silver gota accents and confetti-like patterns. She paired her ensemble with a complementing dupatta that went well with her outfit and her dupatta was enhanced by tassel-like add-ons, which gave her attire a festive vibe. This outfit of hers came from the ITRH Spring Summer 2021 collection of Maayera Jaipur. She accessorised her look with gemstone earrings that were from the label, Kavipushp and the ivory and gold sequinned clutch came from Embellie. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Aamna Sharif's White Kurta And Palazzo Set

Aamna Sharif looked radiant as ever in her white kurta and palazzo set that came from the label, The Loom. Her ensemble featured a lightweight long kurta that was asymmetrical and flared. It was an intricately-done kurta and she paired it with matching palazzo trousers. Well, this seemed like a perfect wear on a scorching summer day and for light festivities too. To accentuate her look, the Roohi actress wore a pair of statement silver jhumkis. She mostly kept her look minimal and the makeup was on-point. The nails were painted pink and the lip shade was also glossy pink, along with contoured cheekbones, and light kohl and mascara. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more - Yuvika Chaudhary or Aamna Sharif? Let us know that in the comment section.