Aamna Sharif Or Surbhi Chandna, Whose Red Floral Ensemble Can Help You Get Good Pictures At Wedding?
Aamna Sharif and Surbhi Chandna are the two actresses from the Indian Television industry, who are currently on the slaying spree. The divas have been taking internet on fire by regularly posting their gorgeous pictures on Instagram and flaunting their lovely dresses. Recently, the two lovely ladies shared another series of pictures and treated our eyes with their blossoming red floral-printed ensembles. While Aamna looked pretty in a crop top and skirt, Surbhi, on the other hand, sported lehenga. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find the ideal one for ourselves.
Aamna Sharif In A Red Floral Crop Top And Skirt
Aamna Sharif was decked up in a red ensemble by Neha Chopra Tandon, which was accentuated by blossoming pink and white floral patterns with subtle green leaf accents too. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved backless crop top and a flared matching long skirt. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed gold-toned chandelier earrings from Kohar by Kanika. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.
Surbhi Chandna In A Red Floral Lehenga
Surbhi Chandna donned a bright-red flared lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate light-hued floral prints. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching choli that featured golden border. The Naagin 5 actress completed her look with a net-fabric equally-pretty dupatta and upped her look with dainty earrings, delicate red-pearl detailed golden choker, and a rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade.
We really liked the red floral ensembles of both the actresses. While Aamna's dress had modern twist, so it seemed perfect for engagement and sangeet. On the other hand, Surbhi's ethnic lehenga seemed ideal for wedding. What do you think about their ensembles? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif, Surbhi Chandna