Surbhi Chandna’s Peach, Yellow, And Blue Comfy Sarees Are Perfect For At-Home Festival Celebrations

Surbhi Chandna has been portraying Bani in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. She has definitely left us stunned with her brilliant acting in the serial but her gorgeous ethnic looks has been stealing our heart again and again. Also, from the past few days she has been continuously posting her pictures on Instagram from the sets of Naagin 5. Recently, Surbhi shared three pictures back to back of herself flaunting different sarees. Her sarees looked pretty as well as comfortable, perfect for at-home festival celebrations. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

Surbhi Chandna In A Printed Peach Saree

Surbhi Chandna sported a peach-pink hued pretty saree, which was accentuated by intricate tiny red floral and green leaf prints. Her saree featured dotted multi-hued accents with embellished golden stripes at the border. The actress draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a matching full-sleeved embroidered blouse. She accessorised her look with a few rings and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Surbhi left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose.

Surbhi Chandna In A Bright Yellow Saree

Surbhi Chandna looked like a beautiful blossoming lily in her bright yellow saree. Her pretty saree was accentuated by block patterns and she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The diva teamed her saree with a strappy plunging-neckline matching blouse that was intricately embroidered from the same thread. Surbhi upped her look with a pair of green stone-detailed drop earrings, yellow and golden bangles, and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Surbhi Chandna In A Sky-Blue Saree

Surbhi Chandna was decked up in a sky-blue saree, which was accentuated by silver-hued embroidered floral patterns and lace border. She draped the tulle pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline blouse that featured subtle silver block patterns. The actress notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy earrings, golden and white bangles, and rings. She left her side-parted long highlighted straight tresses loose and wrapped up her look with a red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

