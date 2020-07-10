Aamna Sharif Or Surbhi Chandna, Whose Pretty Floral Dress Would You Like To Flaunt At The Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever we need fashion inspiration, we take a peek into many celebrities' gorgeous collections and then pick the one ideal outfit for ourselves, which we find would look superb on us. But there have been times when you fell in love with two pretty outfits and get confused on which one to pick and which one to ditch. The same thing recently happened with us. Lately, TV stars Aamna Sharif and Surbhi Chandna took to their Instagram feed to share their pictures in their pretty floral dresses. The dress of both the actresses looked perfect for upcoming party and now we are confused on which one to pick. So, why not you take a look at their outfits and help us in selecting the right dress. Take a look.

Aamna Sharif In A Floral Dress

Aamna Sharif sported a half-sleeved square neckline white mini dress and looked gorgeous. Her dress was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns and puffed shoulder. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress ditched all kinds of jewellery and upped her look with red nail paint. Slight contouring marked by round brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Aamna made a puff at the front and let loose her remaining highlighted wavy tresses loose.

Surbhi Chandna In A Floral Dress

Surbhi Chandna was dressed in a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline black flared dress that looked lovely. Her dress was accentuated by blossoming red floral and green leaves patterns. The Sanjivani actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring, black wrist band, gold-toned bracelet, and a wrist watch. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

So, whose dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif and Surbhi Chandna