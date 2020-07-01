Aamna Sharif Or Niti Taylor, Whose Yellow Ethnic Ensemble Will You Pick For Haldi Ceremony? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it for a casual gathering or grand event, family dinner or wedding function, each celebrity's fashion wardrobe has fashionable outfits for each different event. Recently, TV actresses Aamna Sharif and Niti Taylor treated us with their gorgeous pictures in absolutely fresh outfits. Dressed in yellow ethnic ensemble, the two ladies gave major fashion goals for haldi ceremony. So, let us take a close look at their ensembles and find whose attire looked better.

Aamna Sharif In A Yellow Ethnic Ensemble

Aamna Sharif donned a little darker shade yellow ethnic ensemble, which came from the label Insha Creations. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline flared kurti that was accentuated by embroidered white floral patterns on the bodice and at the border. Her kurti also featured sharp pleats and circular flounce on the sleeves. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed her kurti with white bottoms and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis. Minimal makeup marked by filled brows and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. Aamna pulled back her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a low ponytail.

Niti Taylor In A Yellow Ethnic Ensemble

Niti Taylor flaunted a fluorescent yellow ethnic ensemble and looked very pretty. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar A-line kurti, which featured buttons on the bodice and thin golden stripes below it. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress teamed her kurti with a matching flared skirt and draped a plain dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of blue juttis and accessorised her look with dramatic silver metallic jhumkis. Niti let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, pink blush, and pink lip shade.

We really liked these yellow outfits of Aamna Sharif and Niti Taylor. Whose ensemble did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif and Niti Taylor