Alaya F In Separates Or Niti Taylor In A Dress, Who Pulled Off The Denim Look Better?
During these quarantine days, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities have been treating us with their throwback pictures to share memories with their fans. Recently, Bollywood actress Alaya F and TV actress Niti Taylor too shared their throwback pictures on their respective Instagram feed, as they missed their old lockdown-free happy days. In the pictures, the two are seen sporting different denim looks. While Alaya opted for separates, Niti on the other hand, flaunted her amazing dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Alaya F In Denim Separates
Alaya F shared a throwback picture from the promotions of her film Jawaani Jaaneman, where she is seen sporting denim separates. Her outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved classic-collar open-front jacket, which was accentuated by pockets. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she teamed her jacket with matching bottoms and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Alaya let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and slightly curled the ends.
She captioned her picture as, 'I had nothing interesting to post today because I've spent all day working on some art I'll show you soon! So for now, here's a throwback from the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman'.
Niti Taylor In A Denim Dress
Niti Taylor sported a strappy off-shoulder midi denim dress, which was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress completed her look with a pair of brown-hued juttis and upped her look with silver-toned studs, rings, and anklet. She left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.
Niti captioned her picture as, 'Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see.'
We really liked denim look of both, Alaya F and Niti Taylor. What do you think about it? Whose denim attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Alaya F, Niti Taylor
