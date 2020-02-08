ENGLISH

    Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Graces The Magazine Cover In A Pretty Printed Shirt And Sassy Hat

    By
    |

    So far, 2020 has been the lucky year for Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F. She not only just made her entry in the Bollywood industry but also marked her magazine cover debut. Recently, the actress turned cover star for Elle India magazine's February issue. Though she has already impressed us with her fashion choices during the film's promotional rounds, her printed shirt with a hat on the magazine's cover picture just took our heart away. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    Charming, brilliant and so darn cute. Presenting our February cover star, @alaya.f—the most winsome breakout talent of the year. With a headline debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman (which was released last week), Alaya has had her own share of setbacks and learnings that have helped shape her get-up-and-go spirit. . Pick up a copy of our latest issue for more. . On @alaya.f: Polyamide-blend swimwear, silk shirt, leather shorts, cotton-blend hat; all @tommyhilfiger . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @ashishnshah Stylist: @malini_banerji Words: @drishtivij Hair and makeup: @deepa.verma.makeup Assisted by: @tejaswinisinha, @rupangigrover (styling), @imabhishekrao (photography), @_sejalgoyal (intern) Design Realisation: @prashish_moore Location: @the.kumaon, Uttarakhand . #ELLEFebruary #AlayaF #Bollywood #Celebrity

    So, for the covershoot, Alaya F opted for a half-sleeved notch-lapel white shirt, which was accentuated by block-patterned red and blue prints. Her shirt looked very pretty and we definitely want to steal it from her. Styled by Malini Banerji, the actresss paired her shirt with a cotton-blend white hat and looked very cute. Her shirt and hat came from Tommy Hilfiger. She let loose her blonde-highlighted tresses. Filled thick brows and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Elle India also shared an IGTV video on their Instagram handle, where Alaya is seen playing a game of chits and spilling some beans in a multi-hued striped attire. From the last thing her mom yelled at to the last thing she ate, the actress revealed it all in this short video. Take a look.

    Our February cover star @Alaya.f is funny, witty and effortlessly adorable! Here's proof. . On @alaya.f: Cotton-blend sweater, @tommyhilfiger Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Film by: @miya.biwi Stylist : @malini_banerji Hair and makeup: @deepa.verma.makeup Assisted by: @tejaswinisinha, @rupangigrover (styling), @imabhishekrao (photography), @_sejalgoyal (intern) Location: @the.kumaon, Uttarakhand . #ELLEFebruary #AlayaF #Bollywood #Celebrity

    We not only loved Alaya F's fashion sense but also her charismatic personality. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
