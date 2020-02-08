Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Graces The Magazine Cover In A Pretty Printed Shirt And Sassy Hat Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

So far, 2020 has been the lucky year for Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F. She not only just made her entry in the Bollywood industry but also marked her magazine cover debut. Recently, the actress turned cover star for Elle India magazine's February issue. Though she has already impressed us with her fashion choices during the film's promotional rounds, her printed shirt with a hat on the magazine's cover picture just took our heart away. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the covershoot, Alaya F opted for a half-sleeved notch-lapel white shirt, which was accentuated by block-patterned red and blue prints. Her shirt looked very pretty and we definitely want to steal it from her. Styled by Malini Banerji, the actresss paired her shirt with a cotton-blend white hat and looked very cute. Her shirt and hat came from Tommy Hilfiger. She let loose her blonde-highlighted tresses. Filled thick brows and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Elle India also shared an IGTV video on their Instagram handle, where Alaya is seen playing a game of chits and spilling some beans in a multi-hued striped attire. From the last thing her mom yelled at to the last thing she ate, the actress revealed it all in this short video. Take a look.

We not only loved Alaya F's fashion sense but also her charismatic personality. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.