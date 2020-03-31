Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Niti Taylor Flaunts Self-Love In Printed Ethnic Attire And We’re Touched! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV actress Niti Taylor received immense love and recognition from her MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where she portrayed the role of Nandini Murthi. Since then, she has been in the limelight and to keep the interest of her fans alive, the actress has been treating them with her beautiful looks in wow outfits on her Instagram. Recently, Niti shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she is sporting printed ethnic attire that left us absolutely stunned. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Niti Taylor flaunted her ethnic look in a gorgeous suit. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar blue-hued short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints and overlap detailing on the bodice. Her kurti featured contrast pink-hued border while the same-fabric thin knotted belt added structure to her attire. He belt featured pom-pom detailing and she paired her kurti with matching flared skirt. The Ishqbaaaz actress completed her ethnic look with a pretty pink dupatta that was enhanced by white striped patterns and golden border.

The diva accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned long earrings and ring. On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slight contouring upped her look. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Laal Ishq actress pulled all her side-parted long highlighted tresses to one side and let it loose.

Niti also captioned the picture with an inspirational quote on self-love. She wrote, 'How you Love yourself is how you teach others to love you'. Well, that's really a true fact and everyone should follow it.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on this ethnic outfit of Niti Taylor.

Pic Credits: Niti Taylor

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Shines Bright In One-Shoulder Yellow Mini Dress And It Made Our Quarantine Day Better!

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION