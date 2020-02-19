Ananya Panday In Mini Dress Or Alaya F In Ruffle Gown, Whose Lavender Attire Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ananya Panday and Alaya F are the two young budding fashionistas who has been giving major fashion goals ever since they entered Bollywood. Be it film promotions or events, the young divas are always seen in their fashionable best. Recently, the two attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 where they made stunning statements in their lavender dress. While Ananya looked adorable in a structured mini dress, Alaya, on the other hand, impressed us with her long ruffle gown. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked better.

Ananya Panday In A Structured Mini Dress

Ananya Panday donned a strapless and structured lavender-hued mini dress by Amit Aggarwal and looked cute. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress was accentuated by sequinned top and featured striped patterns with sharp pleats below the bodice. The actress completed her look with a pair of matching pointed stilettos and accessorised her look with floral studs from Diamantina Fine Jewels. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick brows, glittering eye liner, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya pulled back her tresses into a ponytail.

Alaya F In A Long Dramatic Gown

Alaya F opted for a sleeveless plungine neckline net-fabric lavender gown, which was accentuated by purple, white and green hued floral embroidery on the bodice. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gown featured multi-layered ruffled hem with a thigh high front slit and a long trail, that added dramatic quotient. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels and minimal jewellery. Alaya tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail while the side strands framed her face. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, lavender-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy lip shade rounded out her look.

Both, Ananya Panday and Alaya F looked gorgeous in their respective dresses but we liked Ananya Panday's attire more. Whose outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.