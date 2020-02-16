Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Alaya F’s Debut Showstopper Attire Is So Chic

ENGLISH

    Alaya F gave us her debut showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. She walked the ramp on day four of the ongoing fashion week. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress graced the ramp for SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi, who presented their collection, 'Galeecha'. Their collection was about traditional Indian and Mughal style designs as well as Persian prints with a twist. Alaya's attire was contemporary and featured pattern play. So, let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Alaya looked stunning in her separates, which we felt were perfect for wedding and reception ceremonies. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved blouse and flared skirt. Her blouse was accentuated by intricate motifs and floral prints. The skirt was highlighted by blue and pink striped patterns. It was a gorgeous ensemble and Alaya F accessorised her look with chic danglers.

    The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl upped her look and the wavy highlighted middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Alaya F looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
