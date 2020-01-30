Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Bedi, And Alaya F Give Attire Goals That Even Shy Ones Could Flaunt Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alaya Furniturewala's debut movie, Jawaani Jaaneman is about to hit the screens soon but before it does, the screening event of the movie took place. The event had Saif and Kareena, Pooja Bedi, and Alaya F among others. It was a fashionable screening event and the divas offered oodles of fashion inspiration, you could take home. While Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed us with her pants, Pooja Bedi gave us a classy dress goal, and Alaya Furniturewala's dress was on the quirky side. However, all the three wore the outfits that even the most shy of us could flaunt. So, let's take a look at their outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cool Attire

Kareena Kapoor Khan came to the screening event with Saif Ali Khan. It was quite an eye-catching combination and it made us think that why we didn't think about this pairing before. So, basically Kareena teamed her simple black sweatshirt with not-so-simple dazzling blue flared pants. Her shiny pants are what caught our attention the most. She wore sports shoes and enhanced the comfort quotient. The makeup was dewy with bright pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Pooja Bedi's Classy Dress

Alaya F's mother, Pooja Bedi wore a sleeveless dress with a zipper detail. It was a navy blue short dress and Pooja Bedi looked smart and elegant in it. She paired her ensemble with pointed and complementing pumps, which went well with her dress. Her accessories included chic earrings and simple bangles. Kabir Bedi's daughter carried a small textured purse with her. The makeup was marked by dewy tones. The sleek tresses elevated her look.

Alaya Furniturewala's Boho Chic Outfit

Now, Alaya Furniturewala's dress was in tune with modern sensibilities and she looked awesome in it. The budding actress wore a white T-shirt dress that featured a graphic print of a donut-eating woman and a Micky Mouse pattern on it. She teamed her dress with black peep-hole sandals, which accentuated her look. The hoops also upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

So, whose attire inspired you the most? Let us know that in the comment section.