ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mouni Roy Or Aamna Sharif, Whose Blue-Hued Breezy Outfit Will You Pick For Monsoon Outings?

    By
    |

    Monsoons are here, weather is romantic and so, what better season than monsoons to enjoy the casual outings with cool breeze as a companion. Now, to make your outings more happening and cheerful, all you need is a fresh and breezy outfit that can lift your mood.

    Recently, Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif shared a series of pictures on their Instagram feed, where they were seen sporting lovely outfits and giving monsoon vibes. While Mouni looked cute in a blue checked separates, Aamna showed flower power with her pretty dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and pick the ideal one for ourselves.

    Mouni Roy In Blue Checked Separates

    Mouni Roy sported blue and white checked separates, which came from the label Appapop. Her outfit consisted of a strappy off-shoulder crop top that featured bow knot detailing at the back. She teamed it with matching shorts and upped her look with a silver-toned bracelet, ring, and red nail paint. The Made In China actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

    Aamna Sharif In A Blue Floral Dress

    Aamna Sharif donned a sweetheart-neckline light blue-hued breezy mini dress, which was accentuated by blossoming pink floral patterns. She layered her dress with a quarter-sleeved light blue over-sized denim jacket that added stylish quotient. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She tied her sleek tresses into a high ponytail.

    So, what do you think about these outfits? Whose outfit will you pick for monsoon outings? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif

    More MOUNI ROY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue