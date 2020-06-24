Mouni Roy Or Aamna Sharif, Whose Blue-Hued Breezy Outfit Will You Pick For Monsoon Outings? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Monsoons are here, weather is romantic and so, what better season than monsoons to enjoy the casual outings with cool breeze as a companion. Now, to make your outings more happening and cheerful, all you need is a fresh and breezy outfit that can lift your mood.

Recently, Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif shared a series of pictures on their Instagram feed, where they were seen sporting lovely outfits and giving monsoon vibes. While Mouni looked cute in a blue checked separates, Aamna showed flower power with her pretty dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and pick the ideal one for ourselves.

Mouni Roy In Blue Checked Separates

Mouni Roy sported blue and white checked separates, which came from the label Appapop. Her outfit consisted of a strappy off-shoulder crop top that featured bow knot detailing at the back. She teamed it with matching shorts and upped her look with a silver-toned bracelet, ring, and red nail paint. The Made In China actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

Aamna Sharif In A Blue Floral Dress

Aamna Sharif donned a sweetheart-neckline light blue-hued breezy mini dress, which was accentuated by blossoming pink floral patterns. She layered her dress with a quarter-sleeved light blue over-sized denim jacket that added stylish quotient. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She tied her sleek tresses into a high ponytail.

So, what do you think about these outfits? Whose outfit will you pick for monsoon outings? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif