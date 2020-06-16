Mouni Roy And Sanaya Irani Pair Their Stylish Black Outfits With Stockings, Who Looked Classier? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it at events or public appearances, or on Instagram, the actresses are always seen raising fashion standards with their classy outfits. And that's the reason why we look up to them as a fashion inspiration. The two divas who recently caught our attention with their gorgeous looks are Mouni Roy and Sanaya Irani. The two sported black outfits with stockings and looked a class apart. So, let us take a close look at the outfits of both the heroines and find who looked more stylish.

Mouni Roy In A White Shirt, Black Skirt And Stockings

Mouni Roy was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved classic-collar white buttoned down shirt. She teamed her shirt with a high-waist black mini skirt and net-fabric black stockings. The Made In China actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, that had red-hued prints. Mouni accessorised her look with white funky drop earrings and silver-toned rings. She spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and red lip tint that popped out beautifully while the black sunglasses upped the stylish quotient. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses into a hairdo.

Sanaya Irani In A Black Dress, Muffler And Stockings

Sanaya Irani sported a full-sleeved black-hued knitted mini dress. Her dress featured black leather belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her dress with black net stockings and completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black heel boots, which went well with her look. The Ghost actress draped a silver-hued fur muffler around her neck, which added fashion quotient. Sanaya let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

We really liked these outfits of Sanaya Irani and Mouni Roy. According to us, both the actresses looked classy in their outfits, it's just that Sanaya's outfit looked winter-perfect while Mouni's outfit looked ideal for party and formal meetings both.

What do you think about their outfits? Whose outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy, Sanaya Irani