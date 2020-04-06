Sanaya Irani’s Happy Picture In Striped Dress From Her Beach Outing Made Us Miss Our Old Fun Days Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-Bollywood actress Sanaya Irani has not just wowed us with her brilliant acting prowess but also won the hearts of the audience with her charming personality and impeccable fashion sense. During these state-imposed lockdown days, it's not just us but Sanaya as well, who is missing the good old fun. From throwback to quarantine, the Rangrasiya actress has been posting a lot of pictures on her Instagram feed. Recently, she posted a few throwback pictures from her beach outing. Dressed in a printed backless dress, the diva looked gorgeous. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sanaya Irani sported a halter-neck backless mid-length dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued stripes and knot-detailing at the back of the neck. Her ensemble also featured pom-poms at the hem that added stylish quotient. The matching band-type-belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress accessorised her look with a pair of heavy gold-toned earrings, which didn't go well with her beach-perfect outfit. However, the multiple wrist bands upped her look. Her outfit and jewellery came from the fashion boutique, Fuss Pot.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Sanaya pulled back all her tresses into a bun and looked pretty. The Ghost actress looked so happy as she enjoyed at the beach that it made us wonder when our non-quarantinedays will be back. She captioned the picture as, 'Throwback to the beach life. I always seemed to be happy in #isolation.'

Pic Credits: Sanaya Irani

